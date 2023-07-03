‘Unspeakable tragedy’ – Munster Rugby coach Greig Oliver dies in paragliding accident in Cape Town

Greig was in South Africa in support of his son Jack who is in the Irish U-20s squad for the World Rugby Championship

Munster Rugby coaching official Greig Oliver (58) has died in a tragic paragliding accident in South Africa.

Greig Oliver, a well-known figure in Munster Rugby and a former Scotland international, was in the country supporting his son Jack, a scrum-half who is in Ireland’s U-20s squad for the World Rugby Championship.

An IRFU statement said: “The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Munster Rugby Elite Performance Officer Greig Oliver following an accident in South Africa on Monday.

“A former Scotland international, Greig was steeped in Munster Rugby in recent years and held a number of coaching roles with Garryowen, Munster ‘A’ and more recently as Elite Performance Officer, a role he held since 2011.

“He was also assistant coach of the Ireland U20 side between 2011-14. Greig was the father of Ireland U20 scrum-half Jack, whom he was supporting in South Africa alongside his family.”

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts added: “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

“Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

“Today’s news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig’s wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan also paid tribute to the former international scrum-half.

He said: “On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig’s wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family.

“We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

“Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

“He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field. May he rest in peace.”

In a statement, Munster Rugby said Mr Oliver was a “devoted family man” who was hugely proud of his children’s sporting achievements.

The international governing body for rugby union described Mr Oliver as a “talented coach” who will be “deeply missed by all who knew him.”

A spokesperson said: “As a player, Greig competed in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 for Scotland before establishing a reputation as a talented coach of up-and-coming talent with Ireland A, Ireland U20 between 2011-14, and more recently with Munster. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“Greig was the father of Ireland U20 scrum-half Jack Oliver, whom he was supporting with his family at the World Rugby U20 Championship.”

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Oliver family, the Ireland U20 squad and the Irish rugby community at this difficult time.

“All the players at the World Rugby U20 Championship stand in solidarity with Jack, his team-mates and the Oliver family and a moment’s silence will be observed across all of Tuesday’s matches as a mark of respect. We have also offered our full support to the Ireland team in South Africa.”

The Ireland Under-20s squad was already in shock over the deaths of Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, who died in tragic circumstances in Greece over the weekend.

The young men were both former students at St. Michael’s College in Dublin with six of the rugby squad having also attended the school.

The side was planning to wear black armbands in their World Rugby Under-20s Championship game against Fiji tomorrow in South Africa as a mark of respect to the late teenagers.