Unsettled wet weather forecast throughout November

It will be a wet throughout November

LOCKDOWN-hit families face a weekend of sunshine and showers though it will prove quite mild for November.

The best of the weather will be on Saturday afternoon when some areas will enjoy spells of sunshine albeit interrupted by rain – with people planning exercise within their 5km zone Level Five lockdown zone urged to make the most of the conditions.

Met Éireann's Andrew Doran Sherlock warned that most areas will face a risk of showers over the coming days, some of which will prove quite heavy.

Ireland faces a week of relatively unsettled weather ahead with mild temperatures reaching a maximum of 14C and frequent spells of drizzle and rain showers.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with care given the unsettled conditions and the risk of spot-flooding given the heavy rainfall over recent days.

Sunday will see Ireland mark World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims with a series of commemorations planned nationwide.

Many public buildings will have special illuminations to remember those who died or were injured in traffic collisions.

The ceremonies will also honour the role played by the emergency services including Gardaí, paramedics and fire brigade personnel in trying to assist those injured in road traffic accidents.

A key element of the commemoration is to help promote road safety and to ensure that every journey is undertaken with the goal of arriving safely.

Met Éireann said it is likely to prove very unsettled for the next weekend with some heavy rain showers expected.

"It will be cloudy and damp in many areas on Saturday morning with outbreaks of rain. Bands of rain with some heavier bursts will move northwards across the country throughout the day," he said.

"It will brighten up from the southwest in the afternoon with scattered heavy showers, some with hail or possibly isolated thunderstorms. However, rain will persist over much of Connacht and Ulster into the evening."

"On Sunday, there will be widespread showers and some longer spells of rain and risks of hail and isolated thunderstorms. There will be good sunny spells though and highest temperatures of 9C to 12C."

Conditions will prove quite blustery over Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning.

"Monday will be a largely dry start to the day with some bright spells but becoming cloudier as outbreaks of rain and drizzle move into the north and west, becoming persistent at times, with patchier outbreaks further east and highest temperatures of 11C to 14C."

"Tuesday will be a wet day with a mild start. It will become cooler during the day with further spells of rain and showers and some heavy falls in places."

"There is uncertainty in the outlook but conditions look set to remain quite unsettled."

Daytime temperatures will remain in the low teens and quite mild for this time of the year.

