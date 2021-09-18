Unsettled weekend in store as but brighter weather on the way next week

It will be an unsettled weekend as sunny spells in the morning make way for wet afternoons in large parts of the country before clearing to bring a mild and dry spell early next week.

Fog and mist will lift this Saturday morning to make way for sunny spells but these will quickly be followed by rain advancing from the west coast, bringing outbreaks of rain.

Rain will extend eastwards towards the midlands as evening draws in and some heavier downpours will develop in the west. Highest temperatures will range from 14-18 on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will see largely similar conditions with sunny spells developing in the morning but scattered will become more frequent, with some turning heavy by the afternoon, especially in the Northwest.

There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms, Met Éireann have said. Temperatures will max out at between 14-17 on Sunday.

The outlook for the early part of next week is for generally dry conditions, if mostly cloudy in places.

Met Éireann said the forecast for the second half of the week brings uncertainty but, “it currently looks to be followed by cool, wet and rather windy spells as the week progresses”.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day, with patchy rain or drizzle at times, but generally dry, with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

“Tuesday will start with sunny spells, though cloud will spread from the west with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing over the western half of the country during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Wednesday is forecast to have sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the West and Northwest, while Thursday will see the weather turn wet and blustery with some heavy, showery rain at times.

Friday and next weekend have an unsettled outlook with temperatures set to dip further.