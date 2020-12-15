‘Unsettled conditions’ tonight as 17 counties placed under yellow wind warning with risk of flooding in Cork

A yellow wind warning has been issued for 17 counties while Cork will be placed under an orange wind alert.

The country is expected to be battered by storms tonight as Met Éireann has issued an orange warning for Cork from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow.

All of Leinster, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford has been issued a yellow weather warning from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow.

On Cork, a Met Éireann forecaster said: “Due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the risk of coastal flooding tonight (Tuesday night) and on Wednesday. Gale force southeast winds, veering southwest gusting 90 to 110km/h generally, higher in exposed areas.”

On the 17 other counties under a yellow warning, the forecaster said: “Becoming very windy tonight (Tuesday night) and on Wednesday morning. Strong and gusty southeast winds, veering southwest will gust up to 100km/h. Due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the elevated risk of coastal flooding.”

On today and tomorrow’s wet and windy weather, Meteorologist Linda Hughes and Hydrometerorologist said that the country should expect “very unsettled conditions”.

They said: “Very unsettled conditions are forecast for Ireland this Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with heavy rain leading to a risk of flooding and the potential for very strong winds and damaging gusts.

"We are in a period of Spring (High) Tides. The combination of Spring (High) Tides and very unsettled, potentially stormy, conditions associated with a depression on Tuesday/Wednesday, is likely to increase the risk of coastal flooding (spray overtopping and localised wave overtopping), especially in flood-prone areas along all Irish coasts (particularly when coincident with High Tides and onshore winds).”

