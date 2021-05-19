Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend with blustery showers, sunny spells and cool temperatures expected.

“Low pressure will be the dominant feature to end this week and over the weekend, keeping our weather unsettled,” the national forecaster said,

"A wet and windy Thursday will give way to showery conditions for Friday and Saturday before further rain crosses the country Saturday night.”

Friday night will see major showers clear across the country, however, light showers will linger over Leinster, Met Éireann has forecast.

Saturday will be a cool day with afternoon temperatures of nine to 12 degrees. A mix of scattered showers and sunny spells will be seen nationwide for the day.

It will then become increasingly wet on Saturday night due to a band of rain pushing into the west early in the night and spreading eastwards across the country.

Rain is set to clear on Sunday morning, however, this will be followed by widespread showers later in the day.

Sunday will be another cool day for May with highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees with fresh and gusty westerly winds.

A Met Éireann forecaster said current indications suggest that early next week will remain cool and showery but drier spells will develop towards midweek as temperatures return closer to normal.

Today will remain largely dry nationwide with sunny spells and milder temperatures, particularly across the midlands.

"Tonight will start largely dry but it will turn wet and windy overnight as rain spreads from the southwest across the country, turning heavy at times,” the national forecaster said.

"Light southerly or variable winds will veer southeasterly and increase fresh to strong and gusty as the rain spreads. Lowest temperatures of three to seven degrees.”

Tomorrow will continue to be unsettled with a wet and windy day in-store.

There will be widespread outbreaks of rain with this rain expected to turn heavy at times throughout the day.

It will be slightly milder with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.