Unseasonably mild: Ireland experiences warmest February week for 60 years

This week will go down as the warmest in February in nearly 60 years as weather conditions up to 17C were recorded across the country.

While the UK is basking in a sizzling 20C heat, Ireland is experiencing slightly milder, but pleasant conditions which will continue throughout the remainder of the week.

Today’s sunshine is a stark difference compared to this time last year when the country was bracing itself for the infamous Beast from the East.

According to Met Eireann forecaster Vincent O’Shea, Monday’s mercury levels hit an almost record high of 17.4C in the midlands.

“We had the highest temperatures since 1960, but our all-time record for February was broken over 100 years ago in 1881 when it was 18.1C,” he said.

“We’re not seeing the same record-breaking temperatures that the UK is currently experiencing, but it will stay mostly mild and dry throughout the country for the remainder of the week.

“Tuesday and Wednesday will have lots of pleasant sunshine with temperatures well above normal.

“There won’t be a dramatic chance on Thursday and Friday, but the mercury levels will peg back slightly with a bit more cloud. However, it will still be quite pleasant out, with only a small chance of rain.”

Current indications for this weekend suggest generally unsettled conditions will prevail.

The forecaster predict that periods of wet and windy weather will alternate with sunshine and showers, with an increased risk of hail and thunder. Though nights will be cool, no significant frost is expected at this stage.

Meanwhile, farmers are taking advantage of the good weather and in many parts had livestock out grazing over the last seven days.

Teagasc has highlighted the advantages of early grazing for these farmers. They include: saving silage for a rainy day, increasing the amount of grass in the diet and the fact that grazing will remove dead material from the winter and promote regrowth for the second rotation.

Online Editors