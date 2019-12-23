Unprecedented appeal in prisons for help finding Trevor Deely

An unprecedented poster campaign is to begin in Irish prisons this week to seek information about the disappearance of bank worker Trevor Deely 19 years ago.

Posters will be displayed in prisoner and visitors' areas appealing for information.

The initiative by the Irish Prison Service, in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and Crimestoppers, is believed to be the first time an appeal was made directly to inmates to solve a missing persons case.

Gardaí recently approached the prison service to discuss the idea of extending the general appeal for information to the prison community, and the prison service came up with the idea of the poster.

Mr Deely (22) went to his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel, Dublin 2, on December 7, 2000, before going to a nightclub on Leeson Street. At 3.35am, on December 8, he called to his workplace at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management (BIAM) Offices, Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2.

In a 2017 review of the case, all the CCTV footage was enhanced using modern technology and for the first time showed Mr Deely at the back gate of BIAM talking to an unknown man at 3.35am.

He was last sighted on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am. Thirty-one seconds later, a man was seen on CCTV walking in the same direction as Mr Deely.

It has not been confirmed if this is the same man seen conversing with Mr Deely at the rear entrance to BIAM.

Mr Deely was reported missing by his family and an investigation was immediately launched by gardaí.

In 2017, a criminal came forward to gardaí alleging that a member of a crime family shot and buried Mr Deely in a wooded site at Chapelizod, Dublin.

Gardaí later searched a three-acre wood there but no trace of Mr Deely was found.

Mr Deely had no involvement in crime, but gardaí have now taken the unusual and innovative step of approaching the operational support group of the Irish Prison Service and seeking advice on a campaign within prisons in the hope that it could yield positive results.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed the poster campaign was in operation.

"It is a unique and innovative way of continuing the ongoing co-operation and sharing of information between An Garda Síochána and the Irish Prison Service, in conjunction with Crimestoppers, and the appeal is made directly to inmates who might not have access to the ongoing campaigns for information that happen regularly in the wider public outside of prisons," said a prison service spokesman.

Anyone with information can call Pearse Street garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250025.

Irish Independent