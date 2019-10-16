Unpaid space science traineeships aimed at Irish students deemed 'unfair'

Unpaid space science traineeships in Spain aimed at Irish students have been deemed "unfair" by Irish lecturers.

An advert for apprenticeships in the European Space Agency (ESA) has been circulated among Irish physics and space science students.

However, the role is unpaid apart from a "daily allowance, which may be granted, of €20 for non-residents (including weekends) and €15 for residents (not including weekends)", according to the agency.

The traineeships last from three to six months and are based in Madrid. Apart from the daily allowance, applicants are told they "have to provide their own health insurance, accident insurance and travel expenses".

Head of UCD's physics school Lorraine Hanlon told the Irish Independent that the apprenticeships were "unfair" on students.

"I don't think it's right to expect students to travel from Dublin to Madrid on a daily allowance and survive and have decent meals every day," she said.

Hoping for lift-off: Would-be astronaut Norah Patten, from Co Mayo, previously participated in an ESA summer school. Photo: Steve Humphreys

DCU's Dr John Regan said the ESA internships are normally highly sought after among space science students.

In response to queries from the Irish Independent, a human resources spokesperson from the ESA said the daily allowance was not considered an ESA salary.

"We say unpaid as it is not an ESA salary. We pay €600 if they are considered expatriates or €300 if they are locals," they said.

Aeronautical engineer Norah Patten, from Ballina, Co Mayo, previously participated in an ESA summer school and hopes to become the first Irish person to travel into space.

