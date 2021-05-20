(Un)lucky lotto player scoops €100k prize but misses out on €5.9m jackpot by one number

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased last Tuesday at the family-run McDonnell’s XL store in Killala, Co. Mayo

One very (un)lucky Lotto player in Mayo has scooped a €106,931 prize – but was just one number shy of the €5.9 million jackpot.

The winner matched five numbers and the bonus number, meaning they were one number short of winning the €5,961,533 Lotto jackpot on offer in Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased last Tuesday at the family run McDonnell’s XL store in Killala, Co. Mayo. Kevin McDonnell who runs the store with his father, Kevin Snr spoke of their delight after hearing the news that one of their customers had won. “We’re in a bit of a daze today!

"We’ve been selling lottery tickets to our customers for almost 20 years and this is our first big win so it’s a massive surprise to all of us in the store today.

"The vast majority of our customers are locals who shop in the store or use our forecourt so we’re urging all of the people of Killala to check their tickets immediately to see if they are the lucky winners.

"It’s great timing for us as a family too – we’re in the middle of renovating the store so we hope this win is the first of many more big wins to come for our customers.

“Whoever the winner is, we are absolutely thrilled for them and we hope that they really enjoy it.”

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto draw are: 03, 05, 06, 27, 29, 39 and the bonus number is 36.

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot, which rolls to an estimated €6.5m for the next draw on Saturday May 22.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that a busy Limerick City store was the winning location for Tuesday night’s 9pm Daily Million top prize win worth €1,000,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Eason shop in the Parkway Shopping Centre which is located on the Dublin Road in Limerick City.

The National Lottery are now urging these players in Limerick and Mayo to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the lucky ticket holders.

They are advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.

