Unlucky for some: The addictive power of bingo

There is no alcohol to distract them, just the cans of soft drinks and bars of chocolate that were sold with the bingo books, as was traditional after the Catholic Church introduced bingo to Ireland in the 1960s.

Bingo appeared to be in peril earlier this month amid a new bill that sought to cap prize money at 50pc of each event's takings. As many as 100 bingo players were bussed into Leinster House on December 3 to put on a demonstration against the proposal, which they claimed would "shut down every bingo hall in Ireland" by cutting winnings in half.

The women who took part in the Save our Bingo campaign played a game outside the gates of Leinster House and held up colourful placards; one read: 'Leo - posh boys hate bingo'. The protest worked: the following evening, the Dáil made revisions to the Gaming and Lotteries (Amendment) Bill to allow organisers of large bingo competitions decide for themselves how to allocate 75pc of the takings, including how much they dole out in prize money.

Sheridan Smith in Cleaning Up, an ITV drama earlier this year on gambling addiction

Bingo is considered a healthy pastime for older women, for whom it is a chance to go out and socialise with friends. As Michael Healy-Rae, the Independent TD for Kerry who joined the protest, asked: "How more innocent or harmless a thing can you have than bingo?"

But thanks to the proliferation of smartphones over the last decade, younger women are more likely to play bingo and other games like slots and roulette online. Almost half of Ireland's per-capita gambling losses, which are the third highest in the world, stem from online gambling, and the industry is increasingly targeting young women, through glossy games and commercials.

Female addicts

Young men dominate online gambling losses, as highlighted in recent years by GAA stars recovering from gambling addiction. However, experts say more women are in danger of becoming addicted to online gambling; in Sweden, a study earlier this year showed that female gambling addicts have outnumbered male addicts for the first time. The country's health authority found that 64pc of problem gamblers were women, compared to just 18pc in 2015, with the surge widely being attributed to the increase in online gambling.

Professor Colin O'Gara, a consultant psychiatrist, head of addiction services at St John of God Hospital and author of a new book called Gambling Addiction in Ireland, says female problem gamblers tend to use online apps as a form of escapism from stressful lives, whereas men's excessive gambling often comes from an ego-driven need to beat the house and to win enough money to appear successful.

"The literature shows that online bingo and other online games serve as a major getaway for certain women, like those who are exhausted from raising a child - often a child with a disability - and taking care of ailing parents. They might have a partner who doesn't help out, or is abusive, and through all that they are still trying to hold down a job," O'Gara says.

"Traditionally, women were put off gambling because they would have to go into a bookmakers," he adds. But gambling apps enable female problem gamblers to play from the privacy of their own homes or desks, without their partner, family or friends even realising that they've just gambled away money for the rent, the mortgage or the ESB in one sitting.

Rebrand: Hollywood star Heather Graham promoting Foxy Bingo in the UK

Addiction counsellor Austin Prior, who spent years working at the Rutland Centre, says: "There is a huge grey area of at-risk gambling behaviour amongst women at the moment and because addiction is a progressive disease, they will cross the line. When they get a bad run, they'll say, 'I had to go to the credit union to get a loan to pay that off'. But they are chasing losses, so they will bet that loan money, and that starts a spiral of destruction.

"People who are around those who abuse substances like alcohol or drugs become aware of the problem, but those engaged in risky or compulsive gambling could be doing a lot of damage, like stealing, and can keep it under cover."

Gamblers mostly only seek treatment after being discovered by a family, friend or employer, according to research carried out by Crystal Fulton, an associate professor at the UCD School of Information and Communication Studies.

"Families often don't find out about the gambling until someone knocks on the door and says they're taking your house," she says.

"Some of the stories in the news lately about bingo halls, and from people calling into radio shows, say 'how dare you take away our bingo halls?'. But it's a much more complex issue, because with the electronic bingo machines in some of these venues and with online bingo, the game is sped up and, in the case of online bingo, can be accessed 24-7."

Fulton's study on the social impact of problem gambling in Ireland in 2015, which included in-depth interviews with 22 recovering gamblers, was updated in 2017 for a report for the Department of Justice and Equality to inform new long-stalled proposals to regulate Ireland's €8bn gambling industry.

In the UK, where the National Bingo Game Association has estimated that more than 3.5 million people now play online bingo, the phenomenon of female gambling - one that's been dubbed 'glam-bling' in some quarters - was given a rare depiction on the small screen earlier this year with an ITV series called Cleaning Up.

It featured Sheridan Smith as an office cleaner and mother who racks up debt on casino games on her phone after a messy break-up. When the debt collectors start following her around, she sneaks into empty offices to try her hand at insider trading to win back the money.

€83,000 debts

Smith's character was based on Kelly Field, who has told how she became suicidal and accumulated debts of €83,000 because she was "so addicted to playing online fruit machines and bingo I wouldn't eat, I wouldn't drink. I would even take my laptop to the toilet with me so I could keep on spinning."

Field has criticised the industry for bombarding female TV viewers with bingo ads that glamourise the game. They are especially prevalent on stations watched by female Irish audiences, such as Channel 5 - where Foxy Bingo sponsors repeats of Friends - and on ITV and ITVBe. Foxy Bingo sponsored The Jeremy Kyle Show for nine years until March 2017, when the company rebranded with actress Heather Graham for commercials shown during Emmerdale commercial breaks.

For Sun Bingo, British newspaper The Sun hired comedian Jayde Adams to play a working-class woman clad on a leopard-print coat and leggings who appears in a variety of unlikely locations, from a bus stop to a field, and raps the catchphrase 'Are You Gonna Bingo?'.

The show I'm a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here!, which ended last Sunday, was sponsored by Tombola Arcade in the UK, which offered viewers £10,000 a night in full-house prizes on its bingo90 game.

"The number of bingo ads on UK television increased tenfold between 2005 and 2012, according to one study, and I'm assuming it's even higher now," O'Gara says.

"We have seen the proliferation of gambling over the last 10 years and evidence would show that excessive advertising increases harm. The first step Ireland needs is a form of regulation. There's been a promise for a social fund for service provision and research, and out of that we need to start collecting data on who is gambling in Ireland and on what.

"My own sense is that we very much mirror what's happening in the UK, where the Gambling Commission has found gambling to be a major public health issue.

"The land-based form of bingo is going to remain a source of socialising.

"But the remote forms of bingo, with their incessant advertising, is bringing women into the gambling arena. There are people becoming addicted and it's introducing them to other forms of gambling."

