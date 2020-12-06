University of Limerick spent €1.4m on consultants

The University of Limerick (UL) spent more than €1.4m on four advisers and external consultants over the past five years as it looks to overcome governance and HR issues.

Records obtained under freedom of information show half of the spend on external consultants went to international auditor Deloitte, which previously carried out a report finding 42 instances of concern at the university.

The €1.4m was spent on consultants who "provided strategic and operational services" in recent years, the college said.

Deloitte was paid €718,035 over the past five years, records show.

A confidential audit carried out by the firm previously found inaccurate and incomplete information about severance payments made to former UL staff members had been provided to the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Department of Education, UL's own legal advisers and the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Last year, during a private PAC meeting, the watchdog committee was told a Deloitte report commissioned in 2015 raised concerns over potential weaknesses in UL's student records system for calculating grades between second year and a student's final year.

Then UL president Des Fitzgerald confirmed the report's concerns but said he was satisfied student exam results stood up to scrutiny following a separate audit of records dating back to 1980.

Spending records show €408,000 was paid by UL during the past five years to Prospectus Management Consultants, a Dublin-based firm which aims to help organisations implement new strategies.

Another €267,956 was paid over the same period to John Moroney Ltd, a long-time adviser to the university.

The company's director, John Moroney, has previously spoken publicly on UL's behalf, represented the university and has attended events with UL officials.

The college's former president emeritus John O'Connor credited Mr Moroney with playing a key role in the development of the university over the past 20 years.

In his 2016 memoir, which served as a personal history of the university, Mr O'Connor wrote: "UL's John Moroney was pivotal in our successful land acquisition strategy" as the Shannonside campus grew during the 2000s. He personally thanked Mr Moroney in the book.

A fourth consultancy firm, Athrú, which says it specialises in human resources and organisational development, was paid €40,080. It was commissioned on foot of an independent report recommending the university review its management structures.

A spokesman for the university said the companies helped UL's "strategic development, organisational design, auditing and policy development".

Sunday Independent