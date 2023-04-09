University of Galway ‘failed to tell renowned writer it did not want to be left his house in will’

Tim Robinson and wife Mairéad, who both died in 2020, made the offer in 2004 and it was accepted in principle

Tim Robinson, the late writer and mapmaker, at his home in Roundstone, Co Galway

University of Galway academics have expressed “shame” at the college’s handling of a bequest to the institution by late writer Tim Robinson and his wife Mairéad of their waterfront home in Roundstone, Connemara, Co Galway.

The university failed to tell the couple before they both died in 2020 that it had decided not to accept the property, according to their closest relative.

University bosses had stated in writing back in 2005 that they had approved the bequest “in principle”, and sent a draft wording for the wills which Tim and Mairéad Robinson drew up to ensure the transfer.

Their closest surviving relative, Mr Robinson’s grand-nephew, Professor John Drever, has now “unexpectedly become the owner” of the Roundstone property, which has resulted in a large tax bill as it was not gifted directly to him.

John Waddell, University of Galway former professor of archaeology, has said staff were very upset at the college’s handling of the bequest.

Addressing a recent symposium on the Robinsons’ work, held in Kylemore Abbey, Prof Waddell said: “Those of us here who worked in the university are deeply ashamed at what happened.”

Prof Waddell said a trust should be set up to ensure the Robinsons’ vision for a creative cultural centre is fulfilled.

Architect Sheila O’Donnell of O’Donnell + Tuomey Architects has said she was “disturbed” by the university’s response to a “significant gift” which is “much more than a physical phenomenon”.​

She said she had been asked by the university foundation in 2015 to draw up plans for a cultural centre at the Robinson house, and this was submitted to the foundation in 2016.

It was from their century-old quayside home — formerly a lacemaking school run by the Congested Districts Board — that the Robinsons ran the Folding Landscapes specialist publishing house, which produced award-winning maps of the Aran Islands, the Burren and Connemara.

Mr Robinson not only produced the detailed maps — reclaiming Irish names for fields and townlands — but was also author of a two-volume study of the Aran Islands and an award-winning trilogy on Connemara.

In 1997 he was conferred with an honorary degree by NUI Galway (NUIG), as the University of Galway was then known.

The Robinsons made the offer of a bequest to NUIG in August 2004.

Correspondence dated March 15, 2005, to the Robinsons from NUI Galway’s director of development Joe McKenna said: “The university management team, in a meeting last week, approved in principle the assumption of ownership of this asset.

“Subject to a standard review by the university’s lawyers regarding the undertaking of long-term assets and liabilities, we would be delighted to proceed to the next stage.”

A further letter to the couple from McKenna dated June 8, 2005, included a “draft formulation prepared by counsel for the university for your review” as “a form of words that can be incorporated into your wills”.

The following year, the university informed staff of the bequest of a “unique property”.

A newsletter dated October 23, 2006, said the Robinsons had left the house to the college “for community use” and wished the house to be used “as a small conference venue, as accommodation for writers, thinkers and researchers on sabbatical or residencies”.

The couple would continue to live there, it said, and it announced academic events which its staff would host at the house.

When the couple moved to London for health reasons in 2015, they donated their archive to the university library.

Ms O’Donnell said she was approached in late October 2015 by the Galway University Foundation chief executive Tom Joyce to test the potential for a cultural/creative arts centre at the house and garden.

“Our understanding is that the foundation was acting on behalf of the university,” she said.

A feasibility study by her firm was presented in October 2016, which was acknowledged by Mr Joyce as a “superb concept and design” and welcomed “with delight” by the Robinsons .

In September 2018 Mr Joyce introduced O’Donnell + Tuomey to the NUIG buildings office which sought, and was provided with, information for a “costings exercise”.

“In August 2019, having heard nothing further, one of our directors wrote to the buildings office to ask about progress. The reply was that the costing exercise had been completed in November 2018, and the project was considered not viable,” Ms O’Donnell said.​

She said nothing more was heard from the university until she was told by Prof Drever after Mr Robinson’s death in April 2020 the bequest of the house “had been turned down”.

Prof Drever said that “right up to their deaths in 2020”, the Robinsons were concerned with not having a 100pc confirmation of their bequest” from the university.

“I have unexpectedly become the owner of the house and really hope to see their vision of the property come to fruition,” Prof Drever, who lectures in sound at Goldsmiths, University of London, said.

He confirmed he had received a tax bill, along with some other bills, and “we will have to make some hard decisions soon unless some serious partners appear”.

University of Galway said that “after lengthy and careful consideration through the appropriate processes of good governance, and being conscious of our responsibilities stewarding taxpayers’ money” it “took the decision that the most prudent approach to the offer of the property would be to leave it to the estate of Tim Robinson to best make use of”.

It did not respond to a query as to why the Robinsons had apparently not been told in writing of the refusal before their death.

President Michael D Higgins recently hosted a reception to celebrate one of Tim Robinson’s last projects: the translation with Liam Mac Con Iomaire of Seán Mac Giollarnáth’s Conamara Chronicles: Tales from Iorras Aithneach.