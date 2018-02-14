University lecturer arrested after €25k drugs found in Dublin home following tip-off he may be 'dealing to students'
A university lecturer has been arrested after cannabis worth €25,000 was found by gardaí in his home.
The lecturer - who teaches at a Dublin university - was arrested after a tip-off he may have been dealing to students on campus.
His south Dublin home was raised by gardaí who discovered the drugs along with a weighing scales.
The man, who is aged in his forties, was released without charge following questioning, the Irish Daily Mail reports.
Cash was also found in his home during the raid.
Investigations are continuing.
Online Editors