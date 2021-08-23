University Hospital Galway hit by Covid outbreak as patient numbers increase

VISITORS to University Hospital Galway (UHG) are being asked to come only if “absolutely necessary” as the hospital deals with a Covid-19 outbreak and record numbers at its emergency department.

The hospital group Saolta said in a statement an outbreak control team has been set up at the hospital in response

UHG’s general manager Chris Kane, urged people to take every precaution when visiting.

“We are asking our local community to be mindful of the safety of our patients and staff.”

“Please follow all guidelines when attending at our hospitals. Levels of Covid-19 remain very high in our communities and in the hospital.

“If visiting the hospital, staying vigilant and cautious will help us to lower that risk.”

There are also record levels of people attending the Emergency Department which is putting significant pressure on the hospital.

Visiting restrictions are in place in areas of UHG impacted by the outbreak but the hospital is still allowing patient visiting in all areas of the hospital not affected by the outbreak.

The hospital facilitates one visitor per inpatient each day between 6pm to 8pm. Only one visit per patient per day is allowed at the present time.

UHG is also requesting approved visitors will have received a Covid-19 vaccination, in order to reduce the risk to patients.

It is also recommended that children do not visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds.