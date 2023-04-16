University hopes campus will become a hive of activity for wild honeybees

Vanishing habitat for wild Irish honeybees has led the University of Galway to commission a “logtree” hive which was erected last week on the campus.

“Honeybees or native black bees were originally a wild species — but they’re endangered across Europe, and Ireland is their last stronghold,” Prof Grace McCormack said.

“We don’t have an awful lot of trees in Ireland, so we provided this logtree hive as a habitat. It’s part of the university’s biodiversity trail.

“Our wild honeybees have adapted naturally to the diseases threatening managed bee colonies, so allowing them to live in the wild will help conservation of this species”.

The logtree hive was designed and built by Mick Verspuij of Boomtreebees, who has installed more than 350 natural homes for the wild honeybees across the country.

“Ireland only has around 1pc of natural woodland, the rest is plantation — so the bees never have a chance to occupy a space in a tree,” he said.

Verspuij began making logtree hives over five years ago, and these cost about €650 each. The logtree hive for the university was fashioned out of Scots pine with a water-reed hat-shaped roof.

All his trees come from windfall, with the reeds from the Shannon.

It takes around four to eight weeks for a bee colony to occupy one, he said.

“I had one situation where I was putting one up, and a swarm landed just as I was coming down the ladder,” Verspuij said.

The hive on the banks of the Corrib is on two-metre-tall legs, holding a trunk of wood about a metre in diameter.

When inhabited, a bee colony will coat it with propolis, a resinous material made by bees from tree sap or buds, which has anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties to protect them.

Where trees are a battered or dead, farmers and landowners could use them to create a natural hive similar to a logtree hive, Prof McCormack said.

A wooden plug fitted at the base of the logtree hive can be removed to allow people look up into the hive when it is occupied, she said.

It will be checked on regularly by student Alexandra Valentine, whose doctorate study is on honeybees.

“Their ideal environment is a tree cavity, but a log hive is the next best thing,” Valentine said. “The swarming season here starts at the end of April, and we could be looking to have a colony in here by the end of August.”

The university is collaborating with the Native Irish Honey Bee Society and the Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Association to discover the number and distribution of colonies.

People who spot swarms of wild bees can report them to the National Biodiversity Data Centre at biodiversityireland.ie