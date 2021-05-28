United States, France, Belgium and Luxembourg removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly this evening announced the four nations have been removed from the designated hotel quarantine list.

The US, France, Belgium and Luxembourg have been removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) this evening, with immediate effect.

All European countries have now been removed from Ireland’s list following Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s confirmation this evening.

This will clear the way for essential travel from these nations into Ireland to resume, but travellers from the US and Europe still must observe a home quarantine.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders confirmed earlier today that the EU Commission was actively engaging with the Irish Government to “see how the lifting of measures can be facilitated”.

Prior to today’s announcement, all arrivals from these countries were legally obliged to quarantine at a designated hotel for a period of 14 days.

Now, travellers from all European Union countries and the US aren’t required to enter MHQ but must have a negative result from a PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival to Ireland.

“In addition, it is also a legal requirement that those from non-designated countries also observe 14 days of Home Quarantine,” a Department of Health spokesperson said.

“This 14-day period of Home Quarantine can only be shortened if you receive a not-detected RT-PCR [negative] test result taken no less than five days after arrival”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today announced that Ireland will adopt the EU’s Digital Green Certificate, bringing with it the return of non-essential travel within the EU, and likely to the US.

This will be available to those who are fully vaccinated, those who have recovered from Covid-19 or those that can produce a negative PCR result within three days of travel.

Due to concerns about the new variant of Covid-19 first detected in India, people travelling from Great Britain are “strongly advised” to avail of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland, and to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine.

Travellers arriving to Ireland from the UK must observe a 14-day home quarantine, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan reiterated earlier.

“Concerns have been expressed in Great Britain in relation to the variant of concern that is now the dominant strain there.

“So we will require people arriving from Great Britain to self-quarantine at home unless they have been fully vaccinated. We will keep this under review and I hope later in the summer we will be able to open up further to the Common Travel Area,” Minister Ryan said.

The variant is now accounting for up to 60pc of all new cases across many regions in the UK and it’s believed it will soon become the dominant variant.

The variant is thought to be up to 60pc more transmissible than the UK variant - the dominant variant in Ireland - according to UK public health advisory group SAGE.









