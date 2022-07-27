Unions to ramp up plans for strike ballots in campaign for public service pay rises

PLANS for industrial action ballots across the public service will be ramped up following a meeting of union leaders this morning.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions Public Services Committee has agreed to mount a coordinated campaign on public service pay.

Unions on the committee represent over 90pc of the country’s 340,000 public servants.

Chairperson of the Public Services Committee, Kevin Callinan, said unions were united in their resolution to achieve a credible public service pay offer for last year and this year.

He said unions are ready to reengage after talks broke down at the Workplace Relations Commission on a review of the current pay deal last month, once the commission “is able to indicate that there are significant new proposals to discuss”.

“Inflation has risen from 5.6pc to over 9pc in the four months since we triggered the review clause of the current public service pay deal, Building Momentum,” he said.

“Workers across the economy, are bearing the full brunt of large and sustained increases in the cost of home heating, fuel, food, housing, childcare, and many other essentials.”

He told the meeting that comments by public expenditure minister Michael McGrath on RTÉ radio yesterday did not fully tally with what unions had been told by the Workplace Relations Commission.

Mr Callinan said the WRC if facilitating their engagement with Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials.

“Minister McGrath’s indication that the Government is prepared to improve the inadequate offer that led to the mid-June conclusion of talks without agreement is welcome,” he said.

“But it is not the position that has been relayed to us by the WRC, who have repeatedly told us that the Government side is continuing to reflect on its position, and that no change is expected until well into August if at all.”

He said this was why the PSC officers recommended a coordinated union campaign backed up by industrial action ballots.

“That position was strongly endorsed by public service unions today,” he said. “A substantial number of unions have already begun preparations for ballots, and I expect them to begin rolling out next month.

“While we fully understand that negotiations require flexibility on all sides, we have no indication that the Government side is ready to make a realistic offer. There’s little point in reengaging unless the WRC indicated that the Government side has something new to say. We are ready to re-engage once the WRC is able to indicate that there are significant new proposals to discuss.”

The PSC claimed the Government is breaching Building Momentum by failing to conclude a review of its pay terms, a claim that has been rejected by the minister.

The committee has said it is no longer prepared to discuss an extension of the Building Momentum agreement to cover pay in 2023, until improved terms for 2021-2022 are agreed.

Mr Callinan said the government offered an additional increase of 2.5pc for the 2021-2022 period of the current agreement.

He said unions felt this was “clearly inadequate when inflation now seems likely to be over 10pc in that period.”

During talks, the government also offered 2.5pc for next year.

Together with pay rises already agreed for this year, this would represent total pay increases of 7pc for this year and next at an additional cost of €1.2bn.

The government offer that has been tabled would bring the total cost of Building Momentum to €2.3bn.

Earlier, the general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said members will begin preparations for ballots on industrial action if a new pay deal is not agreed.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the current cost-of-living pressures impact nurses and midwives “quite dramatically” as INMO members were only modestly paid.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the pay rates that were set out in Building Momentum do not reflect the current cost pressures.

“We have asked all of the unions representing public service to meet today to have a conversation and a coordinated approach to this campaign for improvement to cost-of-living increases that were negotiated under Building Momentum,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The point is that this is a campaign across all of the unions affiliated with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and we’re one of those unions.

“So, our executive council met on Monday and endorsed that we should be part of this campaign because the cost-of-living and the current inflationary rates obviously affect nurses and midwives quite dramatically.

“We must ensure that we get an offer that can be put to public servants and we’re not in that space yet.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the INMO has made its position clear to the Workplace Relations Commission.

“We have told the Workplace Relations Commission and the Government that we’re available and in the event that there is no response to that, we will be preparing our members, talking to our members and commencing a campaign including preparation for ballots,” she said.

“We have already indicated to the WRC where we stand, the WRC know that when unions seriously engage in negotiations, we don’t do so with a fixed position.

“We know and we understand conciliation and if there is an improved offer well then, we can’t understand why we haven’t been called back in since these talks were adjourned by the WRC.

“If there is an improved offer there, let’s get on with it. If we’re invited to enter into talks, we’re available.

“My understanding and the last formal correspondence was that the Government needs more time so the WRC of itself is not in a position to bring parties together, and I’m not speaking on their behalf, but as a practitioner I know their function.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the healthcare industry is in “crisis” and that current pay rates do not make nursing or midwifery an “attractive” profession.

“We’re in a crisis already because we have a shortage of nursing and midwifery staff in this country as well as other healthcare staff but in reality, living in our urban areas, the cost of rent, the cost of driving to work and also the very real cost of childcare are not addressed by the pay wards that were made,” she said.

“All of those costs are equally felt by nurses and midwives, but nurses and midwives are also modestly paid.”