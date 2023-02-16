Union representing workers at RTÉ sticks to its guns over motion on ‘exorbitant’ salaries

A union representing some workers at RTÉ is sticking to its guns in its opposition to what it calls ‘exorbitant’ salaries paid to some of the State broadcaster’s top earners.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday when RTÉ released details of the earnings of it’s highest paid stars, the National Union of Journalists’ sub-branch – the NUJ Dublin Broadcasting branch – wrote: “NUJ members in RTÉ oppose inflated salaries. In 2019 we agreed no one in the broadcaster should be earning more than the top civil service salary (that’s c €216,000, still a lot!). This remains our position.”

Branch chair Emma O’Kelly said despite a controversy that erupted in 2019 when the branch agreed to a motion opposing the salaries, nothing has changed.

“This is a stand we agreed in 2019 and we stand over it today. Nothing has changed,” she told the Irish Independent.

The move comes after RTÉ revealed that Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy remains the top earner at RTE, earning €444,000 in 2021 and €446,250 in 2020, which is down from his contractual salary of €495,000 in 2019.

‘Liveline’ presenter Joe Duffy was the second highest paid with earnings of €360,650 in 2020 and €351,000 in 2021. He was paid just over €392,000 in 2019 and was previously the third-best paid broadcaster.

Presenter Ray D’Arcy has dropped from number two to number three in the league of top earners for 2020. For the year ending 2021, he was in the fourth position on the list.

The fees paid to him dropped significantly from €450,000 in 2019 down to €305,000 for the years 2020 and 2021. He became the fourth-highest earner in 2021.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, said the figures represent a total reduction in presenter fees of more than 15pc.

"Our presenters play an important role in RTÉ's provision of vital news, information and entertainment to audiences right across the country and enable us to generate commercial revenue which is essential to fund RTÉ's public services. We are aware that the fees of high-profile presenters attract considerable public interest. Over the past 15 years RTÉ has reduced these fees by around 40pc. We continue to keep them under review,” she said.

The motion was passed at a time when RTE reported a net deficit of €7.2 million in 2019, referring to it as “an existential” crisis.

“The RTÉ sub-branch notes the gravity of the current financial crisis that has enveloped the organisation. It notes that RTÉ has referred to the crisis as an “existential” one, and it accepts this description,” the motion read.

“In light of the existential nature of this crisis we believe that it is now more than ever indefensible that RTÉ continues to pay exorbitant salaries of close to half a million euro to a small number of people in this organisation. We understand the public anger at this and believe that that anger is justified.

“We note that the Netherlands has introduced a law that prohibits anyone working in the public or semi-public sector from earning more than €187,000, by pegging all top salaries to that of the country’s Prime Minister. This figure includes allowances etc.

“This measure, which includes those working at the Dutch public broadcaster, was introduced as a result of growing social outrage at high salaries.

“We believe that the RTE proposal to cut 15pc off payments to its top contracted presenters does not go far enough.

“We are calling on RTÉ management to immediately move to reduce the fees of the top presenters so that no one in the organisation is earning more than the top civil service salary, that of Secretary General.

“We believe this would be an important first step towards addressing the valid concerns felt by the public who we serve.”

The motion, passed by around 30 of approximately 300 NUJ members at RTÉ, led to a rift amongst some union members – including one who called it “a a terrible betrayal,” that was driven by “populism and panic”.

Meanwhile, NUJ Irish Organiser, Ian McGuinness said: “As the union representing journalists across all levels within the organisation, the NUJ has long campaigned for appropriate funding for public service broadcasting in Ireland.

The focus on salary levels and higher earners has, at times, served merely as a distraction from the necessary public debate on funding for RTÉ, and a distraction from the policy failures in this regard by successive governments.

Overall union policy is set by the NUJ’s Delegate Meeting, and day to day responsibility for matters pertaining to industrial relations in Ireland rests with the Irish Executive Council. While individual branches may take positions from time to time, overall policy is not made at branch level.”