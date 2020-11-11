Union hands out face masks claiming some schools are failing to fully protect staff

Union officials say SNAs are in a different position to teachers and spend most of their day in close proximity with the pupils they work with. Photo: Stock image

A union is set to distribute face masks to school staff who cannot maintain social distancing over long periods.

Fórsa has sourced medical-grade masks for special needs assistants (SNAs) who are in close contact with students for prolonged periods.

It claimed management at some schools has failed to provide the masks to the workers despite public health guidance advising it.

The union represents 11,000 SNAs in primary and secondary schools.

Fórsa official Shane Lambert said the assistants are in a different position to teachers, who can maintain a level of social distancing through “exclusion zones” at the top of the class.

He said although it was not the union’s responsibility to provide appropriate PPE, delays in some schools had forced its hand.

Fórsa said in a statement that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) published advice for SNAs on protection against Covid-19 transmission last month.

It said it advised that the correct PPE for them is a surgical face mask where two metres cannot be maintained.

Mr Lambert said despite the guidance, many have been supplied only with cloth masks.

He said SNAs do not have an ability to maintain a distance, and are beside, and down at the same level, as the student most of the time.

“All of the available guidance is crystal clear: SNAs spend most of their day in close proximity to the children in their care,” he said.

“We cannot risk a situation where infection occurs while we wait for some schools to make adequate provision.

“We are stepping in here because it has become necessary despite the fact that schools have been given the funding to provide the appropriate PPE. If it means shaming the Department of Education and Skills into action then so be it.”

He said the department failed to make face masks a requirement for workers for whom two-metre social distancing is not possible.

The union said the government Roadmap for Reopening Schools advised schools to consider the use of medical face masks in specific circumstances.

It claimed the department has incorrectly interpreted this to refer only to situations where SNAs are providing intimate care needs.

Meanwhile, a survey by the union revealed inadequate provision of face protection was a problem in a significant number of schools.

A total of 22pc of 2,100 assistants surveyed said they had not been provided with face coverings or masks that meet required standards.

A Department of Education spokesperson said the October guidance states that the use of a face covering should be routine for SNAs.

But it said when SNAs are within two metres of a pupil but also performing healthcare-like tasks (personal care), the face covering should normally be a surgical mask or visor of a suitable quality.

It said funding supports to help schools reopen are extensive and include a payment for PPE supplies.

Online Editors