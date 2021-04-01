Union accuses Debenhams liquidator of breaching Covid rules to remove stock, as gardaí ‘forcibly remove’ ex-staff 

The removal of stock by liquidators for Debenhams from its Blanchardstown store in the early hours of this morning has been criticised by workers’ union and shop stewards as being clandestine and allegedly in contravention of Covid-19 restrictions.

They say that just before 5am on Thursday, after a four-and-a-half hour stand-off, the Gardaí forcibly removed former Debenhams workers and supporters from the path of trucks to load up the stock in the store and remove it.

Former staff of the collapsed retailer have been picketing multiple stores for nearly a year, accusing the British group of leaving them with derisory redundancy terms.

The Mandate trade union said it only received formal notice late on Wednesday of the liquidator KPMG‘s intentions to clear stock.

“This notice from the liquidators was issued via an email to Mandate’s solicitors just prior to midnight last night with the obvious intention of keeping the union uninformed of their plans at Blanchardstown,” said general secretary, Gerry Light.

“As late as yesterday I wrote requesting that KPMG or any of its agents should desist from attempting to remove stock from any Debenhams location on the basis that it was clearly in contravention of existing Covid-19 regulations in that it could not reasonably be considered to be essential work,” he said.

Gardai were present during the operation.

“Our members are understandably upset and very angry, especially considering the provocative timing of this early morning operation and the clandestine nature of it. Therefore, we totally condemn the actions of KPMG in Blanchardstown last night in the strongest possible terms,” Mr Light added.

The ex-Debenhams National Shop Steward Group were planning to meet with representatives from Solas and the Department of Education today to further discuss a €3m fund that has been made available by the government.

Debenhams shop stewards said this morning’s events occurred just over a week short of the first anniversary of their struggle.

“From the outset of the second wave Level 5 lockdown last year we and supportive public representatives repeatedly asked the Taoiseach and Táiniste to explicitly state that the removal of clothing stock from the Debenhams stores was non essential economic activity.

“While it is patently obvious to most people that it is non-essential economic activity at odds with Level 5 we nonetheless felt unable to trust KPMG not to try to take advantage of our reduced pickets during the lockdown to try to remove stock,” a spokeswoman said.

“We fully anticipate that they will attempt the same at other branches of Debenhams in the coming days and weeks obliging us and our supporters to again make a stand,” she added.

KPMG declined to comment on this morning’s operation and the criticism from the union and shop stewards when approached by the Irish Independent.

The Gardaí were also contacted for comment.

Online Editors