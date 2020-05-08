Unemployment rate jumps to 28pc as more than half of young workers lose jobs

The unemployment rate for April has jumped to 28.2pc, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The figures which highlight the impact of the Covid-19 containment measures, shows that unemployment has almost doubled in April to 694,683 workers as a result of the economic lockdown.

Almost one in three people are now out of work, including more than half of younger workers.

Men (30pc) are more likely to have lost their job than women (26.1pc). However, age is the real fault line in the current jobs crisis.

The figures show 52.8pc of people aged up to 24 years are out of work, compared to 24.8pc of those aged 25 years and over.

The latest numbers from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) are based on a combination of the traditional live register unemployment numbers plus those receiving special Covid 19 payments and wage subsidies, such as the €305 a week Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Online Editors