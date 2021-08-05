The Covid-19 adjusted unemployment figure of 14.4pc is the lowest since March 2020.

UNEMPLOYMENT figures adjusted for Covid-19 fell to 14.4pc in July, the lowest figure seen since the start of the pandemic.

The unemployment rate fell from 16.2pc in June, with the return of indoor dining in late July bringing a welcome jobs boost.

The non-Covid-19 adjusted rate of unemployment for the month of July was 7.4pc, up from 6.8pc in June and 6.7pc in July of last year.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that more than one in five adults (20.3pc) aged under 24 are unemployed, but this rate falls to 5.5pc for those aged 25 or older.

Unemployment figures show female unemployment (7.6pc) is slightly higher than male unemployment (7.3pc).

The CSO have said 8pc of Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup) recipients are in full-time education. These figures are an estimate based on the Live Register and Covid-19 related claims.

Jack Kennedy, economist at global jobsite Indeed, said the further reopening of indoor dining and hospitality in July has seen the Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate drop to “the lowest we’ve seen since the pandemic hit”.

“It’s important to remember, that figure is higher than the ‘true’ unemployment rate as some of those in receipt of Pup, particularly younger people in full-time education, would not qualify for jobless benefits otherwise,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Ireland has historically been a very resilient country, so given the trends we’re seeing, it’s reasonable to be optimistic about the recovery in the coming months.

"We went from one of the most restrictive lockdowns and soaring cases to huge participation in the vaccine rollout, outpacing some other European countries.

“This will be a crucial element to restoring the labour market to its previous health, although no doubt with some lasting cultural changes to the way we work.”

The full reopening of the hospitality sector, which is “such an important pillar for the Irish economy”, has seen jobs in these sectors “come back with a bang”.

Mr Kennedy added: “The issue is that surge in demand from employers is exceeding the supply of candidates in some sectors – and this is creating hiring bottlenecks. This tightening of the labour market may lead to wage increases as competition for workers heats up.

“Vaccine availability among younger people may help ease this, especially in sectors such as hospitality, where the age profile of workers tends to skew younger due to the many part-time positions it employs.”

