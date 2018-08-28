Undercover gardai to target phone thieves and drug users at Electric Picnic

Undercover gardai will be monitoring campsites at this weekend's Electric Picnic in an attempt to bust thieves who attempt to steal high-value products such as smartphones and electronic tablets from tents.

Around 200 gardai, including officers from some of the national units, will be present each day at the festival which will be attended by more than 50,000 people.

As well as uniformed officers present, there will be a number of covert undercover gardai, some of whom will be armed, a senior source said.

"One of the main priorities for gardai this year is to get the message out to people not to leave high-value phones or tablets in their tents or indeed in their cars when they are not present," the senior source said.

Yesterday, gardai issued a separate warning about fake Electric Picnic tickets being sold for the three-day event.

Fans heading to Stradbally, Co Laois, at the weekend are being urged to be on the lookout for the fake print-at-home tickets which are being sold online.

"The print-at-home ticket format has not been used for Electric Picnic and we would recommend that the public do not buy from unauthorised or unknown sources," a garda spokeswoman said.

Scams

"An Garda Siochana is also warning that third-party payment sites are being used to take money off unsuspecting fans in these scams."

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, said: "We are working closely with the organisers to prevent fans being left disappointed by the activities of criminals.

"It is important to stress that the print-at-home format is not being used for Electric Picnic and that the public only buy tickets from authorised sources."

The fake tickets and separate theft issues are just a number of matters that officers will attempt to deal with at this weekend's festival.

Combating the sale and use of illegal drugs will be among their priorities at the event.

The senior source said there will be a "zero-tolerance" approach to drug use.

"At these festivals, a lot of people take chances that they would normally not take, but they should realise the implications of being caught, as well as the health issues surrounding the misuse of drugs," the source said.

"Generally speaking this is a good-natured event.

"This is a very well organised event organised every year and gardai have plenty of experience of policing it at this stage."

Herald