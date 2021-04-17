Under-30s may be vaccinated before 30-50 year-olds in plans being considered by Department of Health

Mr Donnelly said he has asked Department of Health officials to assess the case for vaccinating people under 30 before people aged 30-50.

People under 30 may receive a Covid-19 vaccine before people aged between 30 and 50 under plans being examined by the Department of Health.

This consideration is based on the fear that the younger cohort are more mobile and could spread the disease quicker than the 30-50 age groups once society reopens in a meaningful way.

The 18-24 age group has often experienced the highest incidence of the virus of any group, with many outbreaks in third-level settings seen earlier in the year.

“I’ve asked the department to assess the case for vaccinating younger cohorts earlier, on the basis of reducing overall transmission as quickly as possible,” Mr Donnelly told The Irish Times.

Government is to set out a reopening roadmap for May and June in the next two weeks, with a gradual reopening of more outdoor amenities, personal services and non-essential retail expected in May and June.

All of this is based on vaccination numbers, variants, hospitalisations and case numbers, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said earlier this week.

“We’ll sit down in a few weeks and lay out a plan for May and what we’re planning is to allow more activities, a phased reopening of retail and personal services.

“I’m not saying May 4, but over the course of May, there will be a phased reopening of personal services including hairdressers and barbers,” the Tánaiste said this week.

The move to vaccinate younger age groups before people between the age of 30-50 would be similar to a plan set out by Denmark, which is using a ‘pincer-type’ system.

In Denmark, once the over 50s are vaccinated, people aged 16 and 50 are then vaccinated simultaneously, before 17 and 49-year-olds, gradually moving towards people in their mid-30s, finishing on 34-year-olds to finish the programme.

