Under-17s soccer match abandoned over alleged racial abuse

A YOUTH football match had to be abandoned over the weekend due to what is being called a racially motivated incident.

An U-17 match between Abbeyleix AFC and Mullingar Athletic B was being held at the Fr Breen Park in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, at 2pm when it had to be abandoned.

It is understood the Combined Counties Football League management are investigating an alleged incident which occurred during the match.

A spokesperson for the league, Mick Gorman, CCFL disciplinary chairperson, said he could not comment on the incident but that what happened “was unfair” and that the matter would be dealt with imminently.

Mr Gorman would not be drawn on whether the racial abuse involved any players, officials or spectators.

In a statement, the Abbeyleix AFC said the match was abandoned due to what it said was an “unsavoury incident”.

The club said: “Abbeyleix AFC club committee and management are aware of an unsavoury incident in today’s [Saturday’s] U17 CCFL summer cup quarter final resulting in the abandonment of the game.

“We would like to take this opportunity to unreservedly condemn the actions of any person engaging in racial abuse towards Abbeyleix AFC players or indeed towards any persons, whether on or off the field of play.

“The entire club stand 100pc behind our young talented U17 squad and offer our support to those affected by today’s incident. We await the referees report and expect CCFL to fully investigate.

“We offer our full co-operation to same and hope those involved will be held responsible and educated as to their future conduct.”

The Mullingar Athletic club was also contacted for comment.