Unbridled laughter and tears as Mayo makes it a family affair for deeply moved US president Joe Biden

Ballina buzzes with excitement, while Biden cries on meeting priest who gave son last rites, writes Nicola Anderson

Joe Biden tours the basilica at the Knock Shrine in Co Mayo. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

David and Lucy Brunker with their children Bea and Elliot at St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina. Photo: Cillian Sherlock/PA

What had we hoped to get out of this trip? A chance to show Ireland on the world stage, certainly. The hope of renewing the political alliances that continue to shape the destiny of our country, without a doubt.

What we possibly did not expect was that we would be genuinely moved by a stately Irish-American president who wears his heart on his sleeve and is not afraid to show it.

The “cribbing and moaning” from the British press all week looked increasingly feeble in the face of an unshakeable fact, that all politics is personal, but sometimes it goes a step further.

This trip felt like a spiritual homecoming because that’s exactly what it was. And how could the begrudgers hope to compete with that?

Read more Row erupts in Coalition over Green Party’s costings for our Euro 2028 bid

There is not a lot in this life that will get people willingly standing out in the rain from lunchtime for an event that was not due to begin until 5.30pm and set to carry on to an indeterminate late hour.

But President Joe Biden got them out in their hordes, with an estimated 20,000 people waiting for a glimpse of this long-lost son of Mayo.

By the banks of the River Moy in Ballina stood people of all ages, pluckily gathered as rain fell at regular intervals throughout the day. There were families, teenage boys draped in the Mayo flag, young children dressed carefully in their winter woollies, women in plastic rain ponchos taking selfies against the backdrop of a truly magical spectacle as the Green and Red of Mayo rang out, helped along by The Saw Doctors.

The atmosphere was something to savour – something to talk about for years to come.

On the stage were several successful bands – The Academic and The Coronas, as well as the senior men’s and ladies’ footballers of Mayo.

The people of Ballina would have come out for them all, but not on this scale, not in this weather and not all day and all night long.

Only Joe Biden managed to attract such a crowd.

Earlier, at Knock Shrine, had come one of those strange moments in life that cannot be readily explained.

Even those who had spent an extensive amount of time organising this trip weren’t aware of a deeply moving link – that the Irish priest who had given the last rites to Biden’s son, Beau, in May 2015, who had retired after 30 years in the United States, was currently the chaplain at the pilgrimage site.

On being informed by Knock parish priest Richard Gibbons, President Biden’s immediate reaction was: “I gotta meet him, I gotta meet him.”

The rain bucketed down as Biden, sheltering under an umbrella with Fr Gibbons, walked across the churchyard.

He wept during the unexpected encounter with the priest, Fr Frank O’Grady, at the gable wall where the apparition in Knock is said to have taken place in 1879.

Fr O’Grady had been chaplain at the Walter Reid Military Hospital in Maryland where Beau Biden received treatment for brain cancer but died in March 2015.

By chance, the link was uncovered by graphic design- er and photographer at Knock Shrine, Sinead Mallee – a neighbour of Fr O’Grady.

“He told me that he met Beau Biden in hospital and when I asked how, he said, ‘I gave him the last rites’,” Ms Mallee said.

It was “just extraordinary”, said Fr Gibbons, who added that he had not been aware of the link himself until the president arrived.

Fr Gibbons told the BBC that Mr Biden wanted to meet Fr O’Grady “straight away”, describing it as an emotional moment for the president.

“He laughed, he cried, it just kind of hit the man, you could just see how deeply it all felt and meant to him,” he said.

“It was an extraordinary afternoon. I won’t forget it, I can tell you that it was quite something else.”

Arriving at Ireland West airport in Knock, Mr Biden had been greeted by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, Junior Trade Minister Dara Calleary, TD Michael Ring and others, with a series of animated chats on the tarmac further delaying his arrival at the shrine.

At all stages of the day, families lined the road along the way, hoping for a glimpse of the world leader.

It was thought to be his first time in Knock, despite having been to Mayo at least six times down the years.

After Knock, there was a series of private engagements away from the probing eye of the world media. They included a catch-up with Mayo family members, including his distant cousin Laurita Blewitt and her father Brendan while on a visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar.

In yet another emotional moment, the president viewed a plaque at the entrance dedicated to Beau, erected because the president had turned the sod for the hospice in 2017.

He met briefly with the chief executive of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, Martina Jennings, hospice board members and employees.

At the hospice, Ms Jennings said Mr Biden had the demeanour of any father who had endured the death of a child when he read the name of his late son on the plaque.

“You couldn’t be anything but touched. It was very emotional for all of us,” she said.

At the North Mayo Heritage Centre in Enniscoe, he was presented with a handmade brick made by his ancestor, Edward Blewitt, by local man, Ernie Caffrey. It had formed part of the fireplace in the ancient Blewitt homestead on Garden Street.

There was also a private meal hosted by Tánaiste Micheál Martin at Mount Falcon. But the big event was the evening affair at St Muredach’s Cathedral by the Moy in Ballina, with a musical programme headed by The Chieftains, The Academic and The Coronas.

Mr Biden’s speech, late as it came, was scarcely required. Mayo’s bonds with the White House are forged in steel, and that was enough for anybody.