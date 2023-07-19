Unaccompanied refugee and asylum seeker children in care of Tusla doubled last year

Internally displaced people look out from a bus at a refugee centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, in March 2022 (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/PA)

The number of unaccompanied children in the care of Tusla at the end of last year, was double that in 2021.

The child and family agency has published its 2022 annual report, which found that demand for its services was significantly increased because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022; resulting in an immediate need to accommodate Ukrainian children arriving as unaccompanied minors.

The report also found a marked increase in the numbers of unaccompanied and separated children seeking international protection (SCSIP) originating from countries other than Ukraine, with arrivals mainly from Somalia and Afghanistan.

Across 2022, the Tusla SCSIP team had 597 referrals in total, with 261 of those relating to unaccompanied children from Ukraine. The increased referral rates resulted in the SCSIP team providing placements for 350 children – up 200pc on 2021 - including 191 Ukrainian children.

According to the report, referrals to the agency increased last year with a total of 82,855 referrals to child protection and welfare services. At the end of 2022, 22,033 cases were open to social work nationally, with 72pc (15,920) of these allocated to a social worker, while the remaining 28pc (6,113) were awaiting allocation. However, Tusla said 58pc (3,537) of the cases awaiting allocation were “active” on a duty system connected to a social work service.

“All children requiring an immediate response are prioritised, and any case waiting is monitored and reviewed on an ongoing basis for any change in circumstances that may require immediate action,” the report states.

There were 813 admissions to care - excluding SCSIP - in 2022, with 666 children coming into care for the first time. Tusla said admissions to care were down by 51 compared to 2021 (864), while 28 fewer children came into care for the first time.

In total, there were 5,755 children in the care of the agency at the end of 2022, which was 108 fewer than in 2021, and 89pc of those children were in foster care. 182 new Tusla foster carers were approved in 2022, with a further 29 going through the process of approval at year end. However, the agency said “recruitment of sufficient numbers of foster carers remains a significant challenge, and when leavers are considered, there were 75 fewer foster carers than were approved in 2022”.

Some 26,792 children received a family support service in 2022 and TESS, the educational welfare service, worked with 6,199 children across the 2021/2022 academic year.

The Birth Information and Tracing Act was signed into law on June 30, 2022. The act provides for a full and clear right of access to birth certificates and birth and early life information for all persons who were adopted, boarded out, or the subject of an illegal birth registration. Tusla commenced implementation of the Birth Information and Tracing Legislation in October 2022, through the provision of its Adoption, Birth Information and Tracing Service.

The service was criticised initially for being too slow, and the annual report has acknowledged that there was a “significant delay in the release of information to individuals due to several factors, including a significant initial surge in application and the complex nature of the files to be reviewed (paper-based, poor quality and in dispersed locations)”.

“The Agency has publicly apologised for the impact of this delay and further additional resources were allocated to minimise delays. At the end of 2022, the service had released over 622 information requests and the feedback from clients has been positive in terms of the information released to date,” the report states.

Tusla received 749 formal complaints last year, and 62pc were resolved. 15pc of complaints were categorised as “behaviour or attitude”, while “insufficient service” accounted for 15pc of complaints received and “poor communication” and “unfair treatment” accounted for 10pc each.

Tusla said upheld complaints were predominantly related to ‘poor communication’, followed by ‘breach of procedure’ and ‘insufficient service’. Partially upheld complaints predominantly related to ‘lack of consultation’ and ‘delivery of information’. The organisation also saw an increase in reports of positive feedback from 596 in 2021 to 618 in 2022.

The agency said one of its key accomplishments last year was migrating the Tusla IT infrastructure to its own secure network called TuslaIRL and developing the Tusla Case Management (TCM) system, to improves the speed and quality of service.

The report shows that €18.5million was invested in ICT services and infrastructure last year, with further investment planned over the next three years.

Some 4,676 full-time staff were employed with Tusla across 2022 and the agency’s annual operating budget was €1.03 billion.

The organisation’s chairperson Pat Rabbitte said: “The agency continues to be challenged in ways that could not have been envisaged when Tusla was established in 2014. The increased demand for services, in terms of increased referrals, increase in complexity of need and the marked increase in the arrival of families and young people to Ireland especially unaccompanied minors, in an environment of wider workforce supply issues, has resulted in further significant demand led pressure on the agency.”