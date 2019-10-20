GARDAÍ are investigating the sudden death of a homeless man (late 30s) who passed away in hospital after being found unconscious in Dublin city centre this morning.

GARDAÍ are investigating the sudden death of a homeless man (late 30s) who passed away in hospital after being found unconscious in Dublin city centre this morning.

'Unacceptable loss of life' - Homeless man (30s) dies after being found unconscious in Dublin City centre

The man was found at Foster Place, near Trinity College Dublin, at around 7am.

Pedestrians notified emergency services of the unconscious man and he was taken to St James' Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

His death is not being treated as suspicious by the authorities.

"Gardaí were alerted to the incident by passing pedestrians who observed the man unconscious at Foster Place," said a garda spokesperson.

A post mortem will be conducted, which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of charity Inner City Helping Homeless, described it as an "unacceptable loss of life within a broken service."

“My thoughts are with the man’s family at this tragic time. The system that is homelessness is continuing to fail our most vulnerable in society. Enough is not being done to implement enough safe and secure accommodation for those who require it.

"We have a homelessness epidemic with on average 160 people sleeping rough every night, resulting in deaths in our streets. This can’t become normal or acceptable. The minister must activate the cold winter initiative immediately and ensure beds are available for all who want to access."

Online Editors