‘Unacceptable in every respect’ – DAA spent €117,000 on car for former CEO

Semi-state company DAA spent €117,000 on a three-litre diesel SUV for its then CEO Dalton Phillips in 2019.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd said the spending was “unacceptable”.

As part of Mr Phillips’ contract of employment, DAA was obliged to provide a car, but Mr O’Dowd blasted the level of spending on the car, saying “50 or 60,000 (euro) is more than enough...no matter what company you run”.

Mr O’Dowd said: “It’s sports diesel. It's an SUV. It's a three-litre diesel, it's everything it shouldn't be.

"Big equals power equals status is the old way of doing things. The days of the three-litre diesel, the Range Rover/SUV is well and truly over.

"It's a complete waste of money as well.

"The key point is that this person works in Dublin. The average speed in Dublin of a car is about 17kmh….It's the second-lowest speed in Europe.

"So this car is going nowhere, but at enormous cost to the environment and to the State and it's entirely unacceptable in every respect,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

DAA responded to the claim by pointing out it was not state-funded but operated as a commercial semi-state body.

The Louth TD pointed out that other CEOs of transport authorities such as Irish Rail and Bus Éireann drove electric vehicles and said: “This is all the more reason that top executives and DAA should be at the forefront of climate change and how we do business."

The authority said it was leasing an EV for current CEO Kenny Jacobs.

Mr O’Dowd also took aim at the departments of Transport and Public Expenditure and Reform, who both signed off on Mr Phillips’ contract of employment.

"The departments of Transport and Public Expenditure and Reform, who gave the go-ahead for the purchase, need to get their houses in order," Mr O'Dowd said.

"All Government departments need to assess what vehicles are being purchased with their consent."

A spokesperson for Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told Morning Ireland he had requested “the department and the DAA to provide all relevant information on the company car provided to the previous CEO."

Figures for 2021 show Mr Phillips was paid €235,000 and a pension benefit of €110,000, alongside the €117,000 SUV.

"The terms and conditions attached to the CEO employment contract were determined with the consent of the Minister for Transport and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in compliance with the code of practice for the governance of state bodies,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transport said.

