Una Healy to guest host Ireland AM on Thursday

The singer-songwriter will stand in for Muireann O’Connell tomorrow

The Saturdays singer will join hosts Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes from 7am.

Healy will be interviewing Amy Price, the mother of Katie Price, about her new book The Last Word and taking over the fashion and cookery segments.

The Tipperary star will also chat to guests about foraging and a preview of movies soon hitting Irish cinemas.

She recently opened up about her earliest times on television, revealing to Today FM listeners this week that she was rejected from Irish talent show Popstars before joining The Saturdays.

“I auditioned for other talent competitions and didn’t get through. It never put me off, because I said to myself, ‘Do you know what? I’m probably not ready yet. I can do better,” she said.

Comedian Kayleigh Trappe's hilarious impression of Una Healy

The mum-of-two auditioned for the girl group in 2007, admitting she was not hopeful and treated it like any other audition.

She said: “I flew over to do the audition for The Saturdays, to be honest, I didn’t know what I was letting myself in for. I wasn’t aware that it was going to become the success that it did. I was just like, 'This is an audition and if it doesn’t happen, I’ll keep going’.

“I was lucky to be at the right place at the right time.”

Last month, Healy paired up with Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian to film her music video for Walk Away.

The song release came just days after the singer opened up about rumours that she was in a ‘throuple’ with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

The ‘trio’ made headlines as speculation about their relationship became rife online.

"The T word that I had to Google myself because I’ve never heard of it in my life,” she told Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

"Dating him is the right term because that’s how it was, it wasn’t a throuple. I met him last summer online on a dating app. I haven’t had any luck on it really, I did meet David and we had a lovely relationship.

“After a couple of messages, we moved it to WhatsApp and then I just said straight out to him, what are you looking for in a relationship and he goes, ‘Well, I’ve just split up with my girlfriend and I’m single, but I don’t believe that the traditional relationship exists any more’.”

She told the podcast hosts that she knew it was “just a bit of fun” and was aware that she “wasn’t the only woman that he was seeing.”

“Then as time went on, his ex-girlfriend was back on the scene and he said, ‘Because you’re very special to me, and she’s very special to me, I think it’s important that ye meet each other’.”

Healy travelled to Morocco for Christmas, eager to get away as every other year, her children stay with their father, Ben Foden.

"Those few days were fun, it was a bit different, but when I got back, and I went over for four days to Costa Rica to see him but as soon as I got there.. I was like: ‘I’m out. This isn’t for me, you can have him, and he can have whoever he wants’,” she said.

Recalling the moment she ended her romance with him, Healy said he told her to “do what makes you happy.”

When asked if Haye pushed the idea that they were in a throuple, she confessed: “I think he was very happy about it, but I was in bits about it.”

Healy said ever since these rumours surfaced she has been “trolled to death” online.

“If I’m being honest, I’ve really hated the first half of this year and I haven’t been able to enjoy it,” she said.

“I’ve been really upset about it but luckily back in my hometown, nobody looked at me differently.

"There were these sources coming forward then and saying things that weren’t true and that’s where I had to draw the line.”