Una Healy shares friend’s wish for treatment in Mexico: ‘I can’t fly, so fishing trawler, freight ship… I would be endlessly grateful’

CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett has shared an update on her cancer treatment with her online followers and has launched an appeal for help with the next stage of her journey to recovery.

The mother of two has been receiving pembro immunotherapy treatment in Ireland, but last evening she posted a video on Instagram and shared the news that her current treatment is not working.

Ms Bennett underwent four weeks of intensive treatment in Mexico earlier this year which proved successful, and she said she must return there for further care as a matter of priority.

"I am now desperately trying to find a way to get back to Mexico because that is where I had my best results and where I felt I felt the best I could be," she said.

Ms Bennett, who was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in 2017, said the previous treatment in Mexico resulted in the shrinkage of her cancer.

However, due the risk of blood clots from air travel, the Longford native cannot travel to Mexico by plane and as a result she is facing a difficult journey from Ireland to the Cancun treatment centre – which could possibly include a mix of boat, car and train journeys.

Ms Bennett said taking a cruise ship is not an option because they take too long and the turnaround time for a return journey to Ireland is too short. She said cruises to Mexico would also leave her with a 50-hour car journey to the treatment centre.

She appealed for anyone who can assist with transportation, including by fishing trawler or yacht, to make contact and help grant her ‘Christmas wish’.

"Getting back to Mexico is my number one priority, back to my healing place where the results spoke for themselves. Their type of treatment is what my body responded best with,” she said.

"It’s just unfortunate that I can’t fly, so fishing trawler, freight ship or yacht anyone who’s heading to America: if you can help any part of the trip… I would be endlessly grateful.

"It’s 50 hours drive from Miami to Cancun. Cozumel – if I was able to get there – is a ferry from it to Playa del Carmen and then a drive to Cancun. New York is days on a train down to Cancun. The journey is an unbelievably awkward one, but truly believe it’s worth it,” she added.

Ms Bennett has been joined in her appeal by her close friend, singer Una Healy. The former Girls Aloud member posted a picture of the pair on Instagram urging members of the public to find a solution to her friend’s travel issues.

“Please please help my friend Lynsey. She needs to find a safe way to get back over to Mexico for treatment… if you can go to her page @cancerwithgratitude and watch her latest video thank you xx,” she wrote under the post.

Ms Bennett also confirmed that she will be going for a PET scan in January as her doctors suspect the blood-thinning medication she is currently on may be causing her tumours to bleed.

She said she is looking at different options but if none are viable, all the medical professionals can do it make her “comfortable”.

The mother of two said she loves her life, and she wants to do everything possible to make sure she can continue to enjoy it. In her closing remarks, she thanked her followers and asked them to help her to do so.

“I’m calling on you to please help me out again… I love you all so much and I appreciate every one of you and all you’ve done to help so far,” she said

“This is I suppose my Christmas wish. Thank you.”