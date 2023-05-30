Una Healy pokes fun at throuple rumours in new TV interview

Una Healy has poked fun at rumours she was in a “throuple” with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne in her latest TV appearance.

The Tipperary star finally broke her silence on claims she was dating the pair during last week’s bonus episode of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast.

She told hosts Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally that she was in a “lovely relationship” with the former heavyweight champion but denied being involved romantically with his model partner.

Just days after lifting the lid on the infamous throuple rumours and dodging questions about the fling at the Platinum VIP Style Awards red carpet on Friday, Una is to delve further into the subject on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

In a promo clip for the episode, which airs on Saturday, Angela probes the former member of The Saturdays on her entanglement with Haye and Osborne.

Angela tells Una: “The word ‘throuple’... I was unaware of it as a thing, I didn’t know what the word meant.”

Una then laughs: “Me too… Or me three!”

The mum-of-two finally opened up about her relationship with David Haye last week after months of speculation.

“It wasn’t serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity. He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people,” she explained on My Therapist Ghosted Me.

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.

“I wasn’t romantic with her, I don’t really know her,” Una clarified.

Recalling the moment she ended her romance with David, Una said he told her to “do what makes you happy”.

When asked if David pushed the idea that they were in a throuple, Una confessed: “I think he was very happy about it but I was in bits about it.”

“He didn’t get it, he was always trying to coach me on how not to get upset but I’ve never had to hit the block button so much. I had a list of words blocked on Instagram.”

While the star ended her romance with David, Una added: “I really enjoyed my relationship with him.”

“He was very kind to me and very honest but it ran its course and I’ve been single ever since.”

Una also admitted she felt “relieved” after finally speaking about it, sharing “the truth from the horse’s mouth”.