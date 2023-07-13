Una Healy hosts Ireland AM and says she is ‘feeling great’ as she talks about motherhood

Una Healy graced Virgin Media viewers this morning as she appeared on Ireland AM to guest present the show for the first time.

The Saturdays singer stood in for Muireann O’Connell and joined hosts Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes from 7am.

Long time host Alan Hughes welcomed the Tipperary native to the studio and asked how she managed the early morning rise.

He said: “We have a new co-host sharing the studio with us this morning, so please welcome to Ireland AM, Una Healy, how are you feeling?”

The mother-of-two said one of her former hit songs with the Saturdays came on the radio this morning which gave her an extra boost of motivation.

“I’m feeling great, I’m feeling fresh, I went to bed early and got up early. I set the alarm for 4am but I woke up at 3.30am,” she said.

“But when I arrived here this morning, literally pulling up outside, the Saturdays Work came on, so I was like that’s a good omen.”

Mr Hughes then asked Una to give a short rendition of the tune, to which Mr Bowe added: “We are literally going to have her performing for us all morning.”

Ms Healy said that coming up on the show, there would be a sweet treat on the menu, the colour blue trend on the catwalk and how to treat bug bites.

Former Ireland rugby player Mr Bowe said it was “great” to have Una with them this morning.

Una then joined the Monaghan native on the couch to discuss childcare challenges and the pressures of motherhood.

Ms Healy said there is “huge pressure” on mothers to balance work and raising a family.

“You don’t want to give up your life just because you’ve had kids,” she said.

“I don’t know what I would do without the grandparents, but then again, I’m a single mother, that’s a whole other issue. "

The singer-songwriter shares two children, Aoife (11) and Tadhg (8), with ex-husband Ben Foden. The couple had a much-publicised split in 2018 after six years of marriage.

A year later he married American entrepreneur Jackie Belanoff Smith, and the pair had a baby girl named Farrah in 2020.

Ms Healy previously spoke about how she is raising her two children with help from her family.

“He lives in New York, and he only sees them like at summer and Christmas, so I am raising them with my parents basically and it’s not easy but it’s my life and it is how it is, and I love it,” she told Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally's podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me.

“I love being a mother, I’ve always wanted to be a mother and I feel very blessed. I’m so proud to be their mother and they’re proud that I’m their mother.”

Comedian Kayleigh Trappe's hilarious impression of Una Healy

Last month, Healy paired up with Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian to film her music video for Walk Away.

The song release came just days after the singer opened up about rumours that she was in a ‘throuple’ with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

The ‘trio’ made headlines as speculation about their relationship became rife online. The 41-year-old said the relationship was wrongly labelled.

“The T word that I had to Google myself because I’ve never heard of it in my life,” she said.

“Dating him is the right term because that’s how it was, it wasn’t a throuple. I met him last summer online on a dating app. I haven’t had any luck on it really, I did meet David and we had a lovely relationship.

“I’m a monogamous person and hopefully one day I will settle down again with a nice, monogamous man. That’s what I want.”