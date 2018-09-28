Dublin Aviation has uploaded the conversation that occurred between a Ryanair pilot and Air Traffic Control as a man ran onto the apron in a bid to make an Amsterdam-bound flight.

'Umm... There's a passenger trying to get inside the airplane' - Listen to Air Traffic Control conversation as man ran onto tarmac

Patrick Kehoe (23) ran out of Terminal One towards the aircraft before he was stopped by Ryanair staff and Airport Police, and gardai arrived on the scene.

"Yeah... I think we have to call the authorities here, there is a passenger trying to get inside the airplane," the pilot said.

"Umm, I think you have to call security right now".

Air Traffic Control also advised another pilot to "be careful there was reports of a man near the Ryanair on your right running around so have an eye out, yeah?"

Judge Bernadette Owens yesterday remanded Mr Kehoe on bail to a date in November after gardai said there were no objections to bail.

The accused, with an address at Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, Gorey, Co Wexford, was brought before Dublin District Court following the incident.

Mr Kehoe is charged with criminal damage to a magnetic door lock at Gate 106 at Terminal One in Dublin Airport.

Garda David Cahill gave evidence of arresting Mr Kehoe at 7.50am at Dublin Airport before he was taken to Ballymun Garda Station and charged.

Gda Cahill said Mr Kehoe was handed a true copy of the charge sheet and made no reply to the charge after caution.

The garda said that DPP's directions were outstanding on the charge and Mr Kehoe faced the possibility of further charges.

Gda Cahill said there were no objections to bail.

Judge Owens remanded Mr Kehoe on bail in his own bond of €200.

Defence solicitor Peter Connolly was assigned on free legal aid, after the court heard Mr Kehoe was not working.

Gda Cahill asked for Mr Kehoe to be banned from Dublin Airport, but this was successfully resisted by Mr Connolly, who objected to this bail condition.

Mr Kehoe, wearing a grey padded jacket and tracksuit bottoms, briefly addressed the court to say he wasn't working, didn't have a solicitor and "didn't know any of them".

Judge Owens then assigned Mr Connolly to represent him.

Mr Kehoe and his luggage, walked out of court, with a young woman shortly after the hearing.

He has not yet indicated how he is pleading to the charge.

Mr Kehoe dropped his trousers and mooned press photographers shortly after he left the Criminal Courts of Justice.

He was also "throwing shapes and made hand gestures at the assembled snappers."

Online Editors