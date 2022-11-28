| 4.9°C Dublin

Ulster GAA chief under fire for defending clubs named after republican paramilitaries

Offensive titles stop Protestants playing Gaelic games, say UUP, Alliance and SDLP

Ulster GAA chief Brian McAvoy Expand

Mark Bain

Political leaders have hit out at the head of Ulster GAA after he claimed removing the names of republican paramilitaries from clubs would not make much difference in attracting more Protestants into Gaelic games.

Brian McAvoy said while he would like to see more Protestants playing football and hurling, the GAA “should not lose sight of its roots”.

