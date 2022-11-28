Ulster GAA chief under fire for defending clubs named after republican paramilitaries

Political leaders have hit out at the head of Ulster GAA after he claimed removing the names of republican paramilitaries from clubs would not make much difference in attracting more Protestants into Gaelic games.

Brian McAvoy said while he would like to see more Protestants playing football and hurling, the GAA “should not lose sight of its roots”.

Speaking in the Belfast Telegraph, he added: “You have to look at it from every perspective and remember it is the Gaelic Athletic Association.

“When it was founded, it was part of a number of things that came along at that time where it was seen to be part of a nationalist Ireland fightback, for the want of a better word.

“There are pitches or clubs that are named after people who were involved in other ways.”

But Alliance MLA David Honeyford, who has been involved in a number of cross-community sporting projects in his Lagan Valley constituency, said the remembering of terrorists was doing nothing to encourage Protestants into Gaelic games.

He added: “[I would be] too uncomfortable to attend an event at a ground named after someone who engaged in terrorist activity, and I know many others are the same.

“The GAA, along with sport in general, should be open and welcoming for everyone from any background who wishes to participate in it.

“In my experience, the GAA engages in excellent work in the community. However, it needs a specific policy going forward to prevent the naming issue occurring again.”

Long gone are the rules sanctioning players for attending non-GAA sports and barring security forces personnel from becoming members. More recent developments have included a club being set up in a traditionally unionist area of east Belfast.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, who won an All-Ireland Senior Football Championship with Armagh, said every sport had a role to play in reconciliation.

“The GAA has a huge reach and has made huge strides in recent decades, with great work often going on that is unheralded behind the scenes,” he added.

“You can see each and every weekend, up and down the country, how the GAA brings people of every background together. It’s important to keep building on that good work going forward.

“We have all observed the various cross-community projects run by the GAA, and new clubs forming, like East Belfast GAA, show the reach of the sport continues to expand year on year.

“It’s incumbent on us all to keep looking at the situation and identifying ways we can be better when it comes to making every sport as inclusive and as welcoming as possible.”

Ulster GAA’s position on celebrating former IRA and INLA members remains in opposition to the leaders of three of the main political parties.

The SDLP’s Colum Eastwood told this newspaper earlier this year “it just shouldn’t happen”.

“I just don’t believe we should be celebrating things that weren’t heroic or romantic,” he said.

“I think it is important that we try to make GAA as inclusive as possible. I know the GAA ethos and that clubs are open to everybody, but we need to prove that and need to show it in all the things that we do.”

Other leaders said they were “uncomfortable” with the naming of grounds, clubs and medals after republican paramilitaries.

“I don’t think it allows the GAA to really capitalise on the work that they do centrally in terms of trying to do more outreach,” said Alliance’s Naomi Long.

“Local clubs make their own decisions, and it is up to them what they do, but it is something they need to take a long, hard look at it, because I think if you were to do the same at football stadia or rugby clubs, and if you were commemorating people that were involved in paramilitary activity, people would find that hard to swallow.

“It is something that needs to change if the GAA is going to be open and welcoming.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said having clubs named after paramilitaries did nothing to help community relations.

“I wish they could understand how hurtful it is. I am disappointed when they do that and I wish they would stop,” he added.

“The GAA has an opportunity to be inclusive and reach out, but to do that they do need to understand that naming grounds or trophies after IRA or INLA men does nothing for community relations. It alienates people.”