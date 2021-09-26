UK’s petrol panic no risk to supplies at Irish pumps, industry says

Irish petrol and diesel suppliers say consumers here are not at risk of the shortages being experiences in Britain, which the industry says is largely down to a lack of truck drivers within the UK and panic buying.

Industry group Fuels for Ireland said on Sunday that there will be no interruption to the supply of petrol, diesel and home-heating oil in Ireland.

In Britain long lines of cars have formed at forecourts in recent days as shoppers rushed to fill their tanks amid major supply chain disruptions caused by a lack of qualified lorry drivers able to deliver fuel from depots. The British government has said it will temporarily relax visa rules to allow in more drivers from the EU unable to work there as a result of Brexit.

BP said on Sunday that around 30pc of the British petrol stations it owns have run out of most fuels. Irish owned Applegreen said its seeing the same pressure at the pumps in its UK chains, though not at quite the same scale.

However in Ireland Applegreen said it had experienced no interruptions to normal deliveries.

Industry group Fuels for Ireland, which represents companies involved in importation, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and low carbon liquid fuels said its members are experiencing no issues here.

Fuels for Ireland members include Applegreen, Circle K, Corrib Oil, Emo, Inver Energy, Irving Oil, LCC, Maxol, Top Oil and Valero and represent 50% of all energy consumed in Ireland.

The group’s CEO Kevin McPartlan said, “We are aware of issues in the UK, which is primarily around the availability of drivers, and want to reassure our consumers that we are experiencing no such issues here.”

Meanwhile in England, BP said it has run out of the main grades at almost a third of its stations in the country because of panic-buying.

“Most of the 1,200 sites we supply across the UK remain

supplied and open,” the London-based company said in a statement on Sunday.

“However, with the intense demand seen over the past two days, we estimate that around 30% of sites in this network do not currently have either of the main grades of fuel.”

Forecourt operator EG Group said it would limit customers to a maximum fill of £30.

The lack of truck drivers affecting petrol stations in Britain has already caused shortages of some products at supermarkets.

The British government said on Saturday it will issue 5,000 short-term visas to drivers and 5,500 to poultry workers in the run up to Christmas.

UK hauliers say the country needs around 100,000 heavy goods vehicle drivers.