Ukrainian refugees appear to correct Kay Burley after she says they could ‘build new life in Dublin, safe in knowledge British people are behind you’

Two Ukrainian refugees in Dublin have corrected Sky News anchor Kay Burley after the presenter said she was hopeful they could “start to build a new life in Dublin, safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you.”

The seasoned anchor was interviewing two young women, Alada and Anastasia, who’d fled to Ireland from war torn Ukraine.

However, Burley seemed to confuse Ireland’s move to help survivors of the war with Britain.

Read More

Burley told the two Ukrainian women, Alada and child psychologist Anastasia: “I’m so pleased that you’re safe. What a terrible journey you’ve had.

“Hopefully you can start to build a new life in Dublin, safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you.”

However, Alada didn’t fail to spot this confusing statement and made sure to immediately thank only Ireland.

Alada said: “We want to say to the Irish people that we are so grateful for all the kindness and hospitality.

“Our Irish family, who hosted us, we are surrounded by attention. We can feel family warmth, we really appreciate it. We are thankful from the bottom of our hearts.”

Alada told Sky viewers: “Our homeland is under attack. Our city Kharkiv is targeted by the enemy. Civilians are dying. Our families in Kharkiv, are hiding in bomb shelters and in underground stations.”

She told how the journey to the Polish border from Ukraine had taken days. “We didn’t know where to go next,” Alada said.

“We were stuck in Poland. We were in desperation. We became stranded in Poland.

“We decided to go back to Ukraine. The fact we’re in Ireland is amazing.”

She said the fact they had managed to get to Ireland had “happened by accident” and had come about after a woman had asked for Anastasia to help her child, suffering trauma from the war.

Alada didn’t give further information but it was very clear the two women were very relieved to be in Ireland.

The BBC reported 4,000 visas have so far been granted to Ukrainians but many thousands more are expected to be permitted in the wake of the new scheme.

In comparison, Ireland has welcomed more than 3,000 refugees, according to RTÉ, with thousands more expected to relocate here, also.

One person tweeted: “Dublin is in Ireland, it’s not British. Kay, must do better.”

And another wrote: “The interviewee picked up on it immediately and named ‘Irish people’ several times in her reply. More of the same from @skynews. We should be used to it by now.”

The UK Government has been heavily criticised for not doing enough to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian aggression.

And around 2.6m people have fled the country, which is being heavily bombarded by Russian troops.

Today, in the UK, a Homes for Ukraine refugee scheme has been launched. Despite what appears to have been slow progress by the British State on the issue, it does seem British people are geared up to answer the call.

The BBC reported that 89,000 Brits had signed up to help provide a home to a refugee within the first day.

Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove has also announced there would now be no limit to how many Ukrainian people could enter the UK under its sponsorship scheme.

The scheme allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to offer a room or home rent-free to Ukrainians escaping the war.

Before the initiative was introduced the British Government had only allowed for refugees with links to the UK to enter the country.

Now, under the new scheme, each household housing a refugee will be offered €414.89 a month, tax free.

Sky News have been contacted for comment.