Ukrainian refugee who fled to Clare following bombing of his home in Kharkiv has vital surgery as part of EU directive

An 83-year-old Ukrainian pensioner who missed a vital operation after Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces bombed his home has finally had his surgery after flying to Spain from County Clare.

Hryhoriy (Gregory) Yurchuk fled to Ireland with his daughter more than a year ago after a Russian missile flattened his home in Kharkiv, one of 20,000 homes destroyed in attacks on civilians in the city of 1.5 million people.

Mr Yurchuk had undergone a successful hip replacement in his home city; and was due to undergo a second operation when Russia invaded his country.

Now he has had his surgery in Spain thanks to his Clare GP and the agency Healthcare Abroad which helps patients navigate the EU Cross Border Directive. He’s the first Ukrainian refugee to avail of the Directive.

“We fled to Ireland,” says his daughter Liudmila. “We had no choice but to flee when your home is bombed and we went to western Ukraine first and then things started getting worse; the rockets came there too.

“I had a little knowledge of English so we decided to go to Ireland. My dad doesn’t speak any other languages so I needed to be there for him.”

Hryhoriy has been given sanctuary in Ireland at the East Clare Golf Holiday Village in Bodyke. As a resident of Ireland he was entitled to go to Spain to access healthcare with the HSE reimbursing him in four months’ time.

“I was in a lot of pain, couldn’t sleep at night and couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” says the former nuclear power plant worker, whose words are translated by his daughter.

“Of course if there hadn’t been a war my left hip would have been repaired in the same way as my right hip was in Ukraine where we had a universal healthcare system.

“I also knew that there were waiting lists in Ireland and I didn’t want to go ahead of any Irish people after the amazing way I have been treated and welcomed by the wonderful people of County Clare. So being able to call Healthcare Abroad and go to Spain was a real blessing.”

His daughter cannot be more thankful, but says the family are still traumatised by the war.

“We don’t understand why we were bombed,” says Liudmila, who like many people in eastern Ukraine speaks Russian as her first language.

“We don’t understand it (the Russian invasion) as we are cousins. I have relatives who live in Russia, not far from the border. We cannot understand why our cousins would bomb us. We share the same religion and language. It doesn’t make sense.”

Liudmila added: “I would advise anyone living with the pain my dad suffered not to wait another day. Get on to Healthcare Abroad and get on a plane to Spain.”

All residents of the EU can travel to any other EU country for healthcare, with the home country paying some or all of the costs.

The Healthcare Abroad agency operates a free-of-charge service matching patients with consultants at more than 100 private hospitals across Europe and organising hotels and all transfers.

A Healthcare Abroad spokesperson said: “Hryhoriy and his family have been through hell since the invasion of their country, but they have been warmly welcomed by the community in County Clare. We were also delighted that we were able to help him and we want to wish him a speedy recovery.”