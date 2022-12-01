Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on Ireland to support Ukraine’s EU membership

President Zelensky at the Business and Finance awards in Dublin. Photo: Andres Poveda

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Ireland to support Ukraine’s EU membership.

Speaking to attendees at the Business and Finance awards in Dublin, President Zelensky said Russia “does not have such missiles that could strike our path to a united Europe.”

“In exactly one month from today Ireland will celebrate its first 50 years as a part of the European Union,” he said via video link, in English.

“Ukraine is doing everything so that our first 50 years as a part of the EU can also be celebrated sooner.

“And I urge you to unfailingly support Ukraine on this path.

“Let this path be the case of success for both your country and your companies.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also attended the awards after her address to the Oireachtas on Thursday, said Russia’s war was an “attack on the rights to be a free and democratic nation”.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland, Gerasko Larysa, who accepted the TK Whitaker award for outstanding contribution to public life on behalf of Mr Zelensky, said she was grateful to the people of Ireland for their “assistance through these horrible nine months of war”.

“We are fighting for our freedom. We are fighting for our independence.

“Russia uses not only missiles to terrorise our Ukrainians, our people, but also energy, food and cold.

“This winter will be the darkest one for the Ukrainian people. We are fighting for our survival. Today we need your support and help as never before.”

The event, sponsored by KPMG, took place in Dublin's convention centre.