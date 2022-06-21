Ukrainian President invites Taoiseach to Kyiv for first State visit

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via phone on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter/Micheál Martin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Taoiseach Micheál Martin to Ukraine for the first State visit from Ireland to the Eastern European country.

Mr Zelensky invited Mr Martin during a phone call between the two leaders earlier today, as the Ukrainian leader thanked the Taoiseach for Ireland’s “active support of Ukraine's European aspirations”.

In a short statement following the conversation, Mr Martin confirmed Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s application to become an EU candidate.

“Delighted to talk to President @ZelenskyyUa and confirm Ireland's support for Ukraine's EU Membership at this week's European Council.

“We are, and will be, with #Ukraine every step of the way,” Mr Martin said on Twitter following their meeting by phone.

Mr Zelensky described Thursday’s European Council meeting where it is likely Ukraine will be approved to become an EU candidate as “historic”.

Ukraine is set to become an official candidate for EU membership on Thursday in a symbolic but morale-boosting decision following Russia's invasion, ministers and diplomats said on Tuesday.

“Talked to @MichealMartinTD on the eve of the historic #EUCO meeting. Thanked for [Ireland’s] active support of Ukraine's European aspirations and the status of a candidate for EU membership. Invited to make the first visit [to Ukraine] in the history of bilateral relations. #EmbraceUkraine,” Mr Zelensky said on social media following the meeting.

The EU gave its blessing last Friday for Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join the bloc, reaching deeper into the former Soviet Union for what would be a major geopolitical shift following Russia's invasion.

"Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference, wearing Ukrainian colours: a yellow blazer over a blue blouse. "We want them to live with us the European dream."

With additional reporting from Reuters.