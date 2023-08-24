‘Ukrainian Independence Day is a reminder that our long fight for freedom cannot stop’

Nina Mishchenko and her son Andriy (13) were forced to flee their home in Kyiv in late February 2022. They now live in Citywest Hotel in Dublin

Nina Mishchenko: "We must be independent and free, and members of the greater European family". Photo by Frank McGrath

To understand what independence means to us, let me take you back to the Revolution of Dignity. This is the name for the political and social changes that took place from November 21, 2013, to February 2014. These arose as a response to protests against the political leadership’s reversal from a legislatively established course towards European integration.

Above the tent city where protesters gathered on Kyiv’s main square — Maidan Nezalezhnosty (Independence Square) — a large banner was hung, bearing the words: “Freedom is our religion.”

Ukraine managed to preserve its independence from Russia by ousting President Viktor Yanukovych and his circle, who consistently put Russia’s interests ahead of our own. The country set its course towards Europe. The Kremlin did not give up trying bring Ukraine back into its sphere of influence, and we know where that has led.

Ukraine has a complex history linked with colonisation, imperial ambitions and assimilation attempts by other states, particularly Russia. Reclaiming independence became a crucial step towards restoring national dignity and preserving our culture, language, and traditions.

Independence provides the Ukrainian people with the opportunity to manage our own affairs, shape our political system, economic path and international relations. This is crucial for ensuring prosperity and long-term development.

Ukrainian children in Ireland sing to celebrate Ukraine's 32nd Independence Day

And even before the full-scale invasion, while some Ukrainians might not have been eager to become part of the European Union or Nato, it didn’t mean that they wanted to align with Russia. It’s more about the fact that any alliance implies relinquishing a certain degree of independence and adhering to common rules. The word “alliance” or “union” still has painful echoes of the USSR for many Ukrainians. Members of the Soviet Union were never truly independent.

We are still learning to construct our own economy and combat corruption. We have much to learn. However, Ukrainians are talented, intelligent, sincere and hardworking. And here, advice and assistance from the EU is a great support.

Independence gives citizens the ability to elect their representatives and influence political decision-making. This is what Ukrainians excel at. Several revolutions over the past 30 years helped us change governments that aimed to align us with Russia.

For Ukrainians, freedom and independence have become symbols of national dignity, cultural diversity, economic growth and political autonomy. These values are not just national principles but also humanitarian ideals that are important for the development of every nation.

That’s why victory in the war against Russia is crucial for us. Because we must be independent and free, and members of the greater European family. And that’s why Ukrainians all over the world, including all across Ireland, are gathering today to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day and to remind everyone about the war that, unfortunately, has started to fade from some people’s memory over the past year and a half.