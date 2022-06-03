Ukrainian families ‘upset’ after getting just 48 hours’ notice to relocate from city-centre hotel

Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin, where the Ukrainian families are being relocated to. Photo: Google Maps

UKRAINIAN refugee families staying in a city-centre hotel were given just 48 hours’ notice to relocate to the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin, it has emerged.

The families had been staying in the Address Hotel since March but were told this week that they would be leaving the hotel, with no further information provided.

With only weeks to go until the end of the school term, there are now fears this change of location will make it near impossible for Ukrainian children to finish out the school year.

Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Fairview, Kevin Gillen, where the children attended, said no effort is being made by the Department of Education to organise a bus service for these children to finish out the school year.

The school currently has 24 Ukrainian students enrolled who are living in the Address Hotel.

Mr Gillen said: “If they do organise a bus, it will be an hour commute every morning and evening, which just doesn’t seem substantial, but if they don’t the kids will have to withdraw enrolment because you can’t put children on public transport.

“I would be very sorry to see them go; they have really added to the school community."

He continued: “These parents are contacting their relations every day to see if they are still alive or if their house is still standing, so it just seems unfair to make their lives harder with all this uncertainty.

“The children have adjusted well to the school, which is amazing because I remember when their parents dropped them off on the first day it was scary. There were a lot of tears. They were being left with complete strangers that didn’t speak their language.”

The Department of Education released a statement which said: “The Department of Education is working with all relevant authorities, education partners and school communities to ensure Ukrainian children of school-going age, who are beneficiaries of the Temporary Protection Directive, are provided with access to appropriate supports to allow them to continue their education in Ireland."

The State is currently providing accommodation to over 24,000 refugees out of the more-than 30,000 that have arrived here since fleeing the war.

This week the Government agreed to lease the Citywest Hotel for two years to accommodate people arriving here from Ukraine.

At present, 300 Ukrainians are currently staying in this hotel, which has total capacity for 2,000 people.

Although this will give Ukrainian refugees more permanent accommodation, the families’ abrupt transfer from a place they have become so familiar with, in the heart of the city centre, has caused great upset.

A source close to the families said: “I personally felt outraged as the news was a big shock to the students, they were so upset,” she said.

“These students have made friends; they have joined sports team; they know the area around the Address Hotel and now that is all just being taken away from them by a split decision.

“They will now be placed out in the Citywest which, to be honest, does not have a lot around it for them to do.

“It seems so insensitive considering their current situation.”

Sean Reid, commercial director of the Address Collective Hotel Group, said the decision to relocate the Ukrainian families was made by the Department of Children. He added that the hotel group had no say in whether these families could remain on at the hotel or not.

“The complete operation of accommodation in our hotel for Ukrainian refugees is run under the department,” he said.

“The decisions being made are purely from them and that is how we know who is coming or going.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Children said that while it would not comment on individual cases, its primary focus is providing immediate, temporary accommodation to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

“In almost all circumstances, arrivals from Ukraine are moved from hotels only where contracts are coming to an end or where they have been in accommodation reserved for international protection applicants,” the spokesperson said.

“The accommodation provided to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine by IPAS is temporary in its nature and, given the number of people that are being accommodated, it is not possible to develop tailored solutions for individuals or families in this time of acute need.

“The State is currently in an emergency response to the ongoing crisis and such moves are necessary to ensure that applicants for international protection and all those fleeing here from Ukraine can be accommodated.

“In seeking to address immediate accommodation needs, safety and security are the paramount considerations.”