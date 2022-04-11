Ukrainian Embassy in Ireland condemns pro-Russian rally

Pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle bearing the Z symbol in a residential area of the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Embassy in Ireland has condemned a video that shows a pro-Russian rally in Dublin.

In video footage posted by the embassy on Twitter, a number of cars bearing Russian flags and one vehicle carrying the ‘Z’ symbol which has been used to show support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are seen gathered in a car park.

In a separate video, also posted on social media, a convoy of cars is seeing driving along the M50. Again, they are bearing Russian flags and one vehicle has the Z symbol painted in white on its side.

It’s absolutely disgusting that these russians living in🇮🇪demonstrate their complete disrespect for country of residence&the Irish people who stand against russia’s war in Ukraine. 🇷🇺“Z”, the symbol of killings & atrocities, must be prohibited by law in every democratic state pic.twitter.com/ttGwbYReNF — UKR Embassy in Ireland (@UKRinIRL) April 10, 2022

The Ukrainian Embassy said: “It’s absolutely disgusting that these Russians living in [Ireland] demonstrate their complete disrespect for country of residence and the Irish people who stand against Russia's war in Ukraine.”

It added: “’Z’’, the symbol of killings and atrocities, must be prohibited by law in every democratic state.”

One video shows a number of cars on a main road that then come together in a car park and it says “50 car convoy in Ireland today from Dublin to Cavan in Solidarity with Russia”.

At the end of the video, a woman is seen holding what appears to be a handgun or a fake handgun.