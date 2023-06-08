Ukrainian diary: ‘Response to dam bombing shows why we have no faith in the UN’

Ksenia Samotiy (21) from Lviv moved to Dublin last year

You’d think that after 15 months of war, of the full-scale invasion of your country, you would have gotten used to the constant flow of bad news. And yeah, maybe the daily death count doesn’t shock you any more, nor the air raid alerts — they’re still news, but they’re not new. But you never get fully used to it.

Waking up on Tuesday, I was bombarded by the ping of notifications telling me that Russian forces had blown up the Nova Kakhovka dam, flooding tens of villages along the Dnipro and threatening Kherson with yet another disaster.

As a refugee, far from the action, there’s very little you can do most of the time but donate money and get on with your day: don’t let them beat you psychologically. But that’s not always so easy. I spent the rest of Tuesday on various news resources, reading and watching videos and reading and sharing photos and reading and reading and reading…

Sometimes I wish I could stop, but the truth is that on days like these, it helps to spend time online, constantly monitoring different news and social media channels. It somehow allows me to be a bit closer to my compatriots and share a small bit of our collective pain.

As the news sunk in, I noticed that after the initial burst of rage and sadness, other emotions began to emerge, both in me and among my fellow Ukrainians. The strongest one was disappointment. Not at the Russians, even. For a long time now, we know exactly how they and their military operate: they are terrorists, and it would be stupid to expect anything else from them but terror.

Rather, Ukrainian disappointment was targeted at the international community, particularly the United Nations. Why? Because, just a few hours after this tragedy occurred, the UN Twitter account showed compassion at its best, sending out a message to celebrate… Russian Language Day! OK, yes, a few hours later, they did manage to tweet something vague about how civilian infrastructure is not a legitimate military target, but that did not leave such an impression on Ukrainians. Maybe we were all too busy celebrating the Russian language.

It’s not the first time in the last few years that Ukrainians have been deeply disappointed and angry with the UN. If you live in a region that has traditionally been peaceful, it’s easy enough to have a rose-tinted view of the UN — you imagine it as a serious, caring, impactful organisation that springs into action and helps people in need. Then, suddenly, such troubles come right into your home, and you learn the reality.

Sometimes the UN can’t do much more than tweet, and it can’t even do that sympathetically. Over the last nine years (which, to remind you, is how long war has been going on since Russia invaded Ukraine), the UN has done next to nothing. This has given Ukrainians lots of time to see the UN for what it is — a possibly well-meaning but generally disappointing institution that is often close to useless.

Of course, we’re not so naïve to imagine that the UN will come and solve all our problems, fight all our battles for us, kick Russia out of our country. But you do kind of expect that it could perhaps do just a little bit more. Like name a terrorist state as such? But instead, we see that Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which means that it has a veto (alongside the UK, US, France and China), and this means that the UN is often hobbled from the start and unable to make a difference.

Ukrainians aren’t the first to discover that the UN isn’t really fit for purpose, nor will we be the last. We’re on to our 10th year of war, and we no longer have any hope in the UN. All we can do is keep on fighting.