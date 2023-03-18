Ukrainian diary: ‘In my year in Ireland, I’ve made more friends than I could ever have imagined’

Last week marked a year since I came to Ireland. With no plan, barely any connections and no real idea what I was doing, I landed in Dublin, walked the endless stretch from the Ryanair gates to passport control, and began my new life.

It’s embarrassing to admit it, but it took me a while to get my bearings. On my first day wandering around alone, I went to a neglected corner of the northside and was convinced I was in the city centre. Imagine my surprise when my friend (and then-host), Ita, showed me Grafton Street two weeks later.

And while I’m making my confessions, I also remember telling a lot of people that Dublin reminds me of London in places — it took me an annoyingly long time to realise that this isn’t what most Irish people want to hear.

Still, as my friend (and current host) Keith says, it doesn’t take as long to become a Dubliner as it does to become a citizen. I think I’m getting there: I can complain as well as anyone about Luas not going to the airport; I can (mostly) understand my co-workers’ Dublin accents, and I even have a favourite park which I go for walks in — not the words I ever imagined saying about myself, believe me.

On the day of my Irelandversary, my friend (and first ever contact in Ireland) texted me. I guess she wanted to ask whether I had stopped telling people that Dublin reminds me of London, but instead she congratulated me on successfully making it through the year, and reminded me of the dramatic circumstances of my move.

Of course, I’d already been thinking a lot about the circumstances I and every other Ukrainian were in this time last year. How painful, how chaotic, how uncertain everything was. And there’s nothing like an anniversary to force you to reflect on that, even if you don’t want to.

To think about how weird it is that life continues, and that a new normal has somehow arisen out of all those worries, fears and helplessness (and, yeah, like everyone else, I thought I’d had enough of ‘new normals’ after Covid-19).

There’s been a lot of very painful anniversaries in the past month, but perhaps the strangest thing is how normalised the death and destruction has become: like every Ukrainian, reading about the daily death toll has become part of my morning routine. Part of me feels like I will forever be stuck in those first two weeks of war — even though I know that it will fade eventually.

But at the same time, anniversaries are also a time for gratitude, for thinking about the good stuff. I think about how this has been a year of change. Not only for Ukraine, but also for me personally. Some changes are bittersweet — like learning to appreciate the simple fact of having electricity. But others are much more positive.

Ireland has taught me so much this year, and you might have noticed that I keep referring to people I call friends. I’ve been an introvert my whole life. I could never imagine making so many friends in a lifetime, let alone a single year. I have experienced so much love and kindness; I’ve received so much support when I needed it. It is almost perverse, but however tragic the circumstances, I somehow feel that they got me to the right place, like I belong here... Maybe even that I might be becoming a Dubliner.