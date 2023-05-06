Ukrainian diary: ‘I’m starting to set up a centre that will give work to Ukrainians’

Entrepreneur Viktor Kozyrev escaped Kyiv with his 71-year-old mother in March 2022. His wife Mariia and his two younger children Aleksandra and Georgii joined him 10 months later

I’ve been very busy over the past few months. Right now I’m in the final stage of registering a limited company with my partner. We’re trying to build a Ukrainian community centre where Ukrainians will provide services to other Ukrainians.

The biggest problem for Ukrainians living here is that many of them don’t speak any English, or speak very little English. And because of this, many of them have difficulty finding jobs. If we have a community centre, they can find employment without needing English.

We’ll have barber, beauty and nail services. The space may also offer English classes and we’ve been thinking about a daycare centre for kids. My wife is a preschool teacher with 25 years of experience in this area so I think it will be perfect for her.

We’d also like a Ukrainian fast-food restaurant on the first floor, serving food like varenyky, borscht and dumplings with potatoes in sour cream. This summer we’re going to do a HACCP [food safety] course so we can become certified to open a food business.

We are already renting some space close to the Jervis Street Luas stop, but there’s a lot more work to do. Still, people I’ve mentioned it to are interested. They like the idea. And they like that it’s not a community centre in the sense of charity. It’s going to be a business community centre, where people can get paid for the work they do.

My family is keeping well. Our youngest child, Georgii, who is eight, has adapted pretty fast. He came home from school recently and told me the names of his friends. He mentioned a couple of Ukrainian names but then he said “John”. I said, “Who is John?” and he said, “He’s Irish”. I said, “How do you talk to him if you don’t speak English yet?” And he said, “I have another Ukrainian friend who translates for me.”

Our daughter Aleksandra, who is 13, still misses her friends. Being a teenager, it’s more difficult for her to adapt. They haven’t picked up any Irish slang words yet, although their teachers taught them the word ‘sláinte’.

The kids, my wife and my mother are still trying their best to learn English. I work as a translator so it was easy for me to pick up English when I was a teenager. But I can’t transpose my learning of English onto other people because different people have different skills. Take my mother: she’s 71 and she’s trying to learn English by going to courses every week. It’s not easy for her.

As for me, I just finished my first year in Griffith College, where I’m studying in the counselling and psychology department. My last exam was on Monday and I still have one essay to submit. I’m still running 10km four times a week and getting ready to take part in a marathon.

I recently took the kids to Dublin Zoo — they loved it. I’d also like to take them to some of the waterfalls around Wicklow but I need to find someone who has a car. A lot of the things we’d like to do are basically impossible without a car. But I’ll own one some day.