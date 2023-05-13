Ukrainian Diary: ‘I like the Irish way of ensuring children are happy in school’

Nina Mishchenko and her son Andriy (13) were forced to flee their home in Kyiv in late February 2022. They now live in Citywest Hotel in Dublin

Andriy and I recently went to a meeting for parents and a tour of the secondary school he will start in September. The parents were shown all the classrooms, where teachers and senior students talked about the subjects that children can expect to learn and answered all questions. It was clear that everyone is trying to find an approach to teaching that will make learning interesting for children.

I like the Irish approach; that the school cares about the children’s happiness.

Ukrainians are used to the main marker of a child’s education being grades and exams. Many Ukrainian parents in Ireland are worried about their children’s education and think that they need to study more. The Ukrainian school programme is heavier. According to research by Ukrainian Action in Ireland, 56pc of Ukrainian children study in two schools — at an Irish secondary and online at a Ukrainian one, but children studying in just one school are happier than those studying in two.

Andriy’s Ukrainian friend Yevhen, who lives with his mother Olena near Drogheda, studies this way. He takes all the high-level subjects in an Irish school, studies online at a Ukrainian school and completes all the assignments and tests there, and also has additional online maths and Ukrainian language classes. We decided on a different path because Andriy’s main task now is to improve his English and adapt to his new environment. But Yevhen will give Andriy some of his school books.

In Ukraine, secondary school begins in the fifth year of study, while in Ireland it starts two years later. I think it’s good for children this way because they become more aware and responsible in the 7th grade. I remember my 5th and 6th grade being the most challenging from a psychological point of view.

It seemed to me that one of the main tasks of our recent school visit was to reassure parents about their child’s transition to secondary school. The staff explained that all children have two key problems: relationship and organisational issues. Typical issues for first-year students are homework, missing class materials and making new friends. Some issues may also become problems over time: absenteeism, lateness and uniform standards. However, the school will try to support the children and make the adaptation process as smooth as possible.

I can see that Andriy is going through a challenging time, but as a teenager, he tries not to show it. But, of course, he is thinking about making new friends in school because he feels that his English is not very fluent. He doesn’t know if there will be other Ukrainian kids in school, but he hopes so. He also noticed that the library doesn’t have any books in Ukrainian, so he suggested bringing some.

Parents of secondary school students are also expected to support their children. Our task is to attend parent-teacher meetings and other events, sign the journal weekly, monitor homework and behaviour. But the main role of parents is to develop positive routines around sleep, nutrition, rest, movement and encouragement. These are good tasks for us.