Ukrainian diary: ‘I am a refugee, and I feel the hostility of these protests’

The white-light daze of an early morning airport experience usually annoys the hell out of me, but as I stumbled my way back to Dublin early on Monday morning after a weekend getaway, I was too busy thinking about the week to come. As you’ve probably noticed, this week marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and it’s being discussed everywhere.

Notifications on my phone remind me of another anniversary, which perhaps you didn’t hear about. February 20 is the day that Ukrainians commemorate the Heavenly Hundred — the brave Ukrainians whose lives were tragically lost as the corrupt Yanukovych government attempted to shut down our Revolution of Dignity at the end of 2013 and start of 2014. They didn’t succeed, Yanukovych ran away and within days Russia had begun the process of annexing Crimea and fomenting war in the Donbas region, using “Russian-backed separatists” to occupy part of our country. You might think that the war began in 2022. We know that it started in 2014.

It was also a personal anniversary. On Monday it was exactly a year since I left my home in Lviv with my mother and siblings.

Read More

I’ve always loved journeys. Long car rides, early starts, and the anticipation of adventure ahead — whether for a family holiday, a trip to the seaside or my mum taking me to university in Warsaw.

Last year, there was a very different sense of anticipation. We couldn’t be sure what would happen. We hoped our suspicions would end up being wrong. We didn’t pack up our whole lives, we just took an extra sweater and headed off. But we knew.

I remember hugging my dad, right at the end, and breaking down crying. He did, what every father would do and calmed me down: “We’re just being risk-averse,” he said. “Vse bude harazd (everything will be good)”. I stopped crying then. But we both knew.

So, I’ve been a refugee for a year. A very lucky one in many respects, I know, but a refugee nonetheless. And I’m sorry to talk about something negative, when Ireland has mostly been so warm and welcoming. But the recent anti-immigration protests in Dublin were a bit of a shock.

Ever since the war started, many people in various countries have told me that Ukrainians are treated as ‘top-tier’ refugees. I know what they mean, but it’s insane that this ‘classification’ exists.

I have been very lucky in Ireland. I know people who have experienced similar things and people who had a completely different set of experiences in terms of being a refugee. I know that this tier thing is true. On one level, I’m in no place to be anything but grateful.

But I am a refugee, and I feel the hostility of such protests. I’m terrified for people who are more directly affected. For example, anyone who can’t even go on public transport without a chance of being told to ‘go home’. Still, I want to believe that such protests are an absolute outlier when it comes to showing kindness to refugees, and trying to integrate migrants of all backgrounds. I know that until recently Ireland was a country of emigration, rather than immigration, and it’s quite an adjustment. Who knows, a couple of decades from now, Ukraine might face a similar process.

As I get to the end of the long ‘Non-EU Passport’ queue in Dublin Airport on Monday morning, the border guard hands me my pile of documents and says: “Welcome back.” We both smile. This is my Ireland.