Ukrainian diary: ‘A trip to see family reminded me what home really means’

Ksenia Samotiy (20) from Lviv moved to Ireland in March last year. She is living with a host family in Churchtown, Dublin

When it feels like the world is getting on top of you, what you really want to do is go home and be around your family. And even if I’m not sure where home is, most of my family is in Poland. So not long ago, when it all got a bit too much, I jumped online, bought crazily overpriced plane tickets and headed off to see those I love most.

The weekend trip was a reminder of the joys of travel, hoping that the roads to the airport aren’t blocked today by people who are protesting about your existence in ‘their’ country — while confusingly making it harder for you to leave. Screaming kids. Incompetent airline staff. A really rather heavy backpack.

After a few hours in Warsaw, when I was having a family dinner with my mum and siblings, I finally felt calmer. Somebody said something that reminded me of a photo I took of my brother four years ago, which I soon dug out from the depths of my phone. We passed it around and just kept scrolling through all those old photos.

I love taking photos of moments and things that make me happy. When I was 14, my dad and I went to Paris for two weeks. When the rest of the family wanted to see the photos, I found that, out of 2,000, only about three featured me, and many were of random little moments. In fact, if you looked at my photos from the last year, you’d find that what makes me happiest in Ireland appears to be… the dogs I live with. Sorry to my human friends and family!

Anyway, back to those photos from four years ago. It seems like back then, my family really was the only thing that made me happy. We spent the rest of the evening looking at those photos. As much as it was familiar and calming, it was also bittersweet. Photos from every room in our house back in Lviv, my dad, our pets, happy reunions when my parents came to visit me while I studied abroad or when I came home for the holidays, moments with grandparents who are no longer around.

So I got to thinking again about where my home is. A lot of people ask me whether I really want to go back to Ukraine. Sorry to disappoint those protesters, but honestly, I don’t think I do. Even before the war started, I felt this urge to live elsewhere, to see more of the world. Ever since I left for university in Warsaw, I don’t think I have ever been able to imagine Ukraine being my permanent home.

I love my life in Ireland, and I think I’ve begun to make my new home here. However tragic the circumstances of me getting here, I love it, and I do find a lot of happiness in my new friends and family, my job, and in Dublin itself.

Still, sometimes it’s lonely. It can’t replace that sense of home that family gives you. I realised as we sat there sharing photos that it’s my family that gives me that sense of being safe. That I always went back to Lviv because that’s where I want to go when the world feels a bit too much. Where people I love the most feel the most themselves. Where I can relax, even if I just spent three hours on a plane right behind a kid who screamed “We’re gonna dieeeeeeee!!!” every time turbulence kicked in.

When you live across several countries, you leave bits of yourself in every place. On one hand, you feel lucky to have so many experiences, so many bonds with different people. On the other, it does hurt that there’s no one place you can go back to and say: “This is my home, and here is everyone I love in one place.”

Even if I stay in Dublin, I really hope that soon our whole family will be able to come together in Lviv and that, just for a few days, it will truly be home for all of us again.