Ukrainian children sing for families at annual RDS dinner

Volunteers working hard at the Knights of St. Columbanus Christmas day dinner for the poor and homeless,at RDS. Pic:Mark Condren 25.12.2022

Hundreds of homeless people and low-income families were treated to songs by a choir of Ukrainian children at the Christmas Day dinner in the RDS today.

The annual event was back at the Dublin 4 venue for the first time in two years, having been held outdoors during the pandemic.

Coaches were used to ferry many of those to the RDS with the dinner catering for up to 500 people.

Some 300 volunteers were also on hand to dish out Christmas meals with over 4,000 dinners sent out to hostels and charities.

The event has been run by the Knights of St Columbanus since 1924 and will celebrate its centenary in two years.

Tom Nolan, honorary treasurer of the Christmas Day Dinner committee, said: "We started off doing a sit-down meal and then it came to our notice that people weren't prepared to travel, and they preferred something in their own home or hostel.

"So we ended up sending out meals and it gradually grew and grew more, and now we're sending out 4,500 to various hostels, but then St Vincent de Paul, Alone. In particular they do great, they take the meals out to the people in their homes and give them Christmas dinner, turkey, ham, Christmas pudding and that."

Hundreds of men, women and families were also treated to live entertainment at the RDS event which included a number of folk songs by Ukrainian children.

The refugees, singing with the Association of Ukrainians in Ireland, gave several renditions of different songs in their native language.

Tom Nolan told the Irish Independent that the people who give up their free time to help are central to the event.

Those on hand to help this year including emergency service workers from An Garda Síochána and health workers.

Also volunteering this year were Kevin Farrell, his children Cliona and Aishling, and their mother Aileen brogan.

"Volunteers are everything because we are a very small committee, we rely entirely on volunteers and we have up to 300," Mr Nolan said.

"The last two days, Christmas Eve and the day before we were packing all these goodie bags with sweets, biscuits, we did three thousand of those."

He added that this year has been "completely different" compared to previous years during the pandemic.

"We couldn't do this in the last two years, with Covid we handed out hot meals outside the Mansion House.

"It was the only thing we could do in the open air, we're very glad to be back here. When you see inside it's comfortable, there's an ambience, entertainment and so on".